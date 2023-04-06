Increase in lockdown puppies leading to spate of sheep attacks, warns Perthshire farmer-turned-MSP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Increase in lockdown puppies leading to spate of sheep attacks, warns Perthshire farmer-turned-MSP

Jim Fairlie says many people don't understand a dog's hunting instincts, after a spate of sheep worrying incidents.

By Rachel Amery
Jim Fairlie, MSP for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Jim Fairlie, MSP for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Perthshire farmer turned MSP Jim Fairlie says sheep being “torn to bits” by dogs is becoming a huge problem after an increase in people buying puppies during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Fairlie told The Courier that people who are not used to having dogs don’t realise their pet’s hunting instincts, which has led to a spate of sheep worrying incidents.

Earlier this week, Fife farmer Stuart McDougall had 17 lambs killed in a suspected dog attack, and other farmers have reported similar incidents in recent weeks.

Mr Fairlie wants to remind the public about the law against “sheep worrying” and the consequences of what could happen in the run up to the Easter weekend.

People who lose control of their dogs in a farmer’s field risk a £40,000 fine or up to 12 months in prison.

‘You put your heart and soul into it’

Mr Fairlie, SNP MSP for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire, said knows first-hand what it is like to have sheep killed by an out of control dog.

He said: “I had 11 sheep killed back in 2016.

“It was devastating to see them lying about being torn to bits by dogs.

“You put your heart and soul into it, working 18 to 20 hours a day lambing while sleep deprived, working around the clock, and then you go out into your field and see dead livestock.”

Jim Fairlie says he knows first hand how devastating sheep worrying can be. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

He said the impact of this on pregnant sheep is like an eight-and-a-half-month pregnant woman being chased until she can’t breathe.

Mr Fairlie added: “This has always been a problem but it has got a lot worse over the last two to three years.

“Folk got dogs during Covid and don’t know how to deal with them and don’t appreciate a dog’s hunting instincts.

“They think their dog is lovely and would never do something like that but even the best trained dogs can lose concentration and recall if they get excited.

“A dog might never do it to a human, but with sheep all bets are off.”

Sheep worrying becoming ‘the norm’.

Grace Reid, who has a sheep farm near Auchterarder and is regional coordinator of the National Sheep Association, said she recently had a dog running loose in one of her fields.

Pictured from left is Grace Reid, Jim Fairlie MSP and Hannah McKerrow from Three Bridges Vets. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

She said: “There is a local path that goes past the field and someone was exercising their dogs off the lead.

“A neighbour passing by got a video of what happened but the owner just took their dogs back and walked away from their responsibility.

“The sheep have eventually calmed down after a couple of days.

“But even though they are now displaying normal behaviour, that doesn’t mean there are no consequences.”

She is concerned there is now too much complacency from dog walkers, but farmers cannot accept sheep worrying becoming “the norm”.

‘Keep your dog on a lead’

Mike Flynn, chief superintendent at the Scottish SPCA, said these incidents are causing “tremendous suffering”.

He said: “If you are near farm land, keep your dog on a lead.

“No matter how obedient you believe them to be, animals can surprise us and change their mind on a whim.

“If we take responsibility for the actions of ourselves and our pets and respect farmers’ land then these tragic attacks can be avoided.”

