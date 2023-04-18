Humza Yousaf puts the brakes on 3 big SNP policies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf puts the brakes on 3 big SNP policies

All three policies were strongly championed by Nicola Sturgeon when she was still in charge.

By Justin Bowie
Humza Yousaf has put the brakes on major SNP policies. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Humza Yousaf has put the brakes on major SNP policies. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

First Minister Humza Yousaf put the brakes on three huge SNP policies which were central to Nicola Sturgeon’s legacy before she stood down.

In what was billed a reset for the new leader, Mr Yousaf confirmed the controversial deposit return scheme will be delayed, proposals to ban alcohol advertising are being reconsidered and the National Care Service is being halted.

All three policies were strongly championed by Ms Sturgeon when she was still in charge – but all met with strong opposition.

Mr Yousaf’s speech drew attention to underlying problems on the same day as the SNP’s treasurer was arrested in connection with a police probe of party finances.

Here’s what the new leader changed in his statement to parliament on Tuesday.

1 – Deposit return scheme

The deposit return scheme, due to begin in August, will be delayed until the start of March next year.

The controversial environmental project aims to charge customers 20p every time they buy a single-use drinks container.

Consumers would then be able to get their money back by taking their can, glass or bottle to designated recycling points across the country.

The deposit return scheme has been delayed. Image: Shutterstock.

The proposals were opposed by a number of small businesses who warn the scheme leaves them in jeopardy as costs increase.

One Fife wholesaler warned the scheme would increase drinks prices by much more than anticipated.

The project also left SNP rebels incensed. Highland MSP Fergus Ewing branded the initiative a “disaster” which threatened to become a “catastrophe”.

Mr Yousaf blamed the delay on Tory trading laws introduced after Brexit, but admitted he had listened to the fears of worried business owners.

SNP rebel Fergus Ewing heavily criticised the deposit return scheme. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

He told MSPs: “I have heard the concerns of business, particularly about the scheme’s readiness for launch this August.”

The policy has been steered through Holyrood by Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater, who repeatedly insisted it would go live this summer.

2 – Alcohol advertising

In a second announcement, Mr Yousaf said plans to severely curtail alcohol firms from being allowed to promote their brands will go back to the “drawing back”.

The proposals were intended to stop children from being exposed to alcohol at a young age.

Whisky firms warned the measures would leave them unable to sell their own merchandise, a crisis in a country famed for the product.

Whisky firms have been wary about the alcohol advertising proposals. Image: DC Thomson.

Mr Yousaf admitted the policy had caused “real concern” to the industry, despite its goal being “admirable”.

He said: “I have instructed my officials to take these ideas back to the drawing board, and to work with the industry, and with public health stakeholders, to agree a new set of proposals.

“I believe that all of us want to reduce the harm caused by alcohol, particularly to young people but without undermining Scotland’s world class drinks industry or tourism sector.”

3 – National Care Service

Lastly, Mr Yousaf confirmed the National Care Service will be paused.

The policy proposes to centralise all social care services in Scotland into one body.

The planned service – originally scheduled for completion by 2026 – also met heavy criticism.

The National Care Service is being paused. Image: Shutterstock.

Mr Yousaf said he wants to see the proposals given more scrutiny before a final model is agreed upon.

He said to MSPs: “I confirmed we would ask and seek from parliament an extension to the scrutiny process.

“My hope is that by taking slightly more time to agree a way forward, we can ensure that we agree and achieve that aim.”

READ MORE: Fife wholesaler reacts to deposit return scheme U-turn – and has his say on how it could succeed 

Here’s where SNP rebels are getting impatient

One major promise the new first minister will be expected to deliver is the SNP’s vow to dual the A9 between Perth and Inverness.

SNP MSP Mr Ewing reminded Mr Yousaf he had pledged to keep the commitment to widen the road at the top of his agenda.

But the SNP leader was unable to give his impatient backbencher an update on when more detail on the schedule for the project can be expected.

What’s the good news?

Mr Yousaf confirmed a six-month pilot scheme scrapping peak-time rail fairs is set to begin in October.

His party’s aim is to ensure travel costs are “more fairly shared” a year on from ScotRail being taken into public ownership.

The SNP leader also promised six new ferries would be built to help Scotland’s struggling ferry network.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Humza Yousaf has put the brakes on major SNP policies. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
‘I won’t be using Loganair again’: The Apprentice star Mike Soutar reacts to new…
4
2
Humza Yousaf has put the brakes on major SNP policies. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Invercarse Hotel: New owners make £250,000 of improvements to Dundee establishment
3
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six men charged after drugs raid at Kirkcaldy industrial estate
4
Aaron Sommerville being chased by the duck.
Fife dad goes viral after being chased by angry duck
5
Humza Yousaf has put the brakes on major SNP policies. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Care worker who attacked police after Covid lockdown party in Perth not punished due…
6
A graphic showing the three incorrect Tayside road signs.
Three Tayside road signs causing embarrassment, confusion and concern
3
7
Humza Yousaf has put the brakes on major SNP policies. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Glenn Middleton injury boost as Dundee United ace joins delirious Arabs in Motherwell away…
8
Humza Yousaf has put the brakes on major SNP policies. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
5 of the best £750k houses in Fife, Angus and Perthshire
9
Humza Yousaf has put the brakes on major SNP policies. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Perth pub worker stole £1.5k from bosses in midnight safe raid
10
The M&Co store in Broughty Ferry
M&Co: Final closing dates for Tayside and Fife shops

More from The Courier

Humza Yousaf has put the brakes on major SNP policies. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Perthshire MP slams Twitter troll who 'urinated' on his office door
Humza Yousaf has put the brakes on major SNP policies. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Police probe as second car torched in Dundee neighbourhood within days
Scottish greens co-leader Patrick Harvie surrounded by trans activists at a rally
STEVE FINAN: Scottish Greens need to ditch the gender politics and get back to…
Humza Yousaf has put the brakes on major SNP policies. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Police search Dundee West End gardens in 'manhunt'
Humza Yousaf has put the brakes on major SNP policies. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Fife serial rapist jailed for six years after attacking and throttling women
Humza Yousaf has put the brakes on major SNP policies. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Renowned Dundee artist joins forces with school pupils for latest mural
Cameron Rae.
Teenager accused of murdering Perth man Cameron Rae to stand trial
Humza Yousaf has put the brakes on major SNP policies. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Why Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus is the League One player of the year
Lochlands junction at the southern end of the Forfar by-pass.
Forfar by-pass: Is dangerous Lochlands junction the end of the road for hundreds of…
The police car at the scene of the crash in Kirkcaldy.
Police van with blue lights on in Kirkcaldy crash

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]