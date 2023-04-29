Michael Gove confirms plans for two investment zones in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Gove confirms plans for two investment zones in Scotland

There has been interest in Dundee around the proposals but Aberdeen and Glasgow are other possible contenders.

By Adele Merson
Michael Gove MP at Scottish Conservative Conference in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove has confirmed the UK Government intends to bring forward two investment zones in Scotland.

The senior Tory would not speculate on which sites could get the status while speaking to journalists at his party’s conference in Glasgow.

Similar to freeports, investment zones would be focused in a city or region and offer companies tax breaks in the hope of spurring on growth.

They were heavily promoted by Liz Truss during her brief tenure in power as a consolation prize for areas which failed to win a freeport.

It has been hinted Dundee could serve as a possible hub for one of the new investment zones set to be introduced.

Mr Gove told The Courier he will be talking to the Scottish Government “about two investment zones to be built in Scotland”.

Aberdeen missed out on freeport status. Image: Port of Aberdeen.

In March, UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt set out plans for 12 new investment zones.

Eight areas in England have already been shortlisted and the UK Government was said to be in discussion with devolved administration over the four final locations.

Now, it has been confirmed the government intends to award a second investment zone in Scotland, raising hopes from prospective sites across the country.

‘I can’t speculate’

Mr Gove said he could “not speculate” on possible locations, emphasising talks are still at an “early stage”.

Both Aberdeen and Glasgow are said to be interested in securing investment zones.

The levelling up secretary met with Deputy First Minister and Finance Secretary Shona Robison, during a trip north of the border on Friday.

“We will be talking to the Scottish Government about two investment zones to be built in Scotland”, Mr Gove said.

“We want to make sure the locations that we identify are areas which have got a strong university or higher education or research institution ideally.

“A specialist cluster of expertise whether that’s net zero energy or life sciences or another area. And also that we have willing partners on the ground.

Rt Hon Michael Gove speaking on the second day of the Scottish Conservative party conference at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.

“The Scottish Government seemed very keen on building on the success of green freeports to work with us on where the investment zones would be.

“But it’s still at an early stage so I can’t speculate about location. When we do announce who we’re going to be working with, we’ll be doing it jointly with the Scottish Government.”

Do investment zones have support?

Those in favour of investment zones claim they will help fuel job creation by encouraging more businesses to regions such as the north-east.

Each of the winning regions will be given £80 million to spend over a five-year period.

Dundee-based North East MSP Maurice Golden, who also represents Aberdeen, reckons the Tayside city may be the better choice of the two.

He previously told The Courier there is a case as Dundee has “missed out on oil and gas” which brought “a lot of prosperity to Aberdeen”.

The MSP added: “Aberdeen could produce a strong bid, but I think Dundee perhaps needs the government investment zone. That intervention to a place like Dundee could be transformation to the city.”

Dundee SNP councillor Mark Flynn, who heads the city development committee, previously said his party would be “interested” if the proposals are viable.

However, the Scottish Greens have concerns investment zones will lead to lower wages and erode worker’s rights if they are low tax and low regulation areas.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “The deputy first minister and cabinet secretary for finance met with Mr Gove yesterday to discuss a number of topics, including investment zones.

“It was a helpful meeting, and constructive discussions will continue between the Scottish and UK Governments as plans develop.”

