Defiant Fife SNP MP claims party ‘plot’ to oust him has backfired

A Fife SNP MP who publicly questioned his party’s handling of finances says a plot to unseat him has “backfired badly”.

Douglas Chapman is understood to be facing a battle to hang on to his Dunfermline and West Fife seat.

He resigned as SNP treasurer in 2021 after less than six months in the role stating he “had not received the support or financial information” required to carry out duties.

Mr Chapman will now face an internal battle to decide the next SNP candidate in his constituency – a rare event for sitting parliamentarians.

He was one of the few MPs who stuck by SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes after she faced backlash for her socially conservative views.

‘He will obviously put up a fight’

Mr Chapman reacted after claims were made in The Times.

A source told the newspaper: “Chapman has been told his time is up but he will obviously put up a fight.

“This is all HQ revenge on Chapman over supporting Forbes and speaking out over the treasurer stuff.”

8 years since first elected in May 2015 and everyday my team and I work for our communities & for our constituents…it’s what we do. Great people, great City, continued progress. #DCmyMP #independence #Dunfermline #WestFife pic.twitter.com/Vuidh5jooL — Douglas Chapman MP 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@DougChapmanSNP) May 7, 2023

But the paper also reports questions have been raised about Mr Chapman’s workrate and “proximity to Alex Salmond’s Alba Party”.

Mr Chapman described the allegations as a “slur”.

He said: “With 660 MPs in the Commons, having candidate selections in the run up to an election is nothing new.

“We have a process in the SNP and we’ll see if there are any contenders who want to put their hat in the ring.

“It’s then up to SNP members to decide on a one member-one vote basis, and I am sure they will choose wisely.

“As for the story based on unnamed ‘sources’, I suspect this slur is merely an attempt by my political opponents which, for them, has back-fired badly.

“Within minutes of the article being published I had messages of support from many constituents who I have helped and from many others across Scotland who want to come to Dunfermline to campaign for me.

“So for Team Chapman it’s turned out to be very much a win-win.”

Who is in the running?

Local councillor Naz Anis-Miah is reported to be the leading candidate for the seat.

Brian Goodall, the former SNP group leader on Fife council, and Stefan Hoggan-Radu, a councillor and co-convener of the SNP’s disabled members group, are also reported to have put themselves forward.

Mr Chapman was promoting his work as an MP on social media over the weekend.

This included Dunfermline gaining city status, the awarding of a freeport that covers part of his constituency, “securing improved connectivity with the Queensferry Crossing” and “tireless working” to reintroduce a direct ferry from Rosyth to Europe.

Fife councillor Graeme Downie, who will run as Labour’s candidate for the Dunfermline and West Fife seat, questioned Mr Chapman’s performance as an MP.

Put out on a Sunday morning when no one will see. Of his "achievements" 1. Led by a @LabourWestFife Cllr.

2. Opposed by SNP coalition partners

3. Started 4 years before he elected.

4. Being delivered by @FifeLabour Council

5. Failed. It's time for change. #DoNothingDouglas https://t.co/fxfYzDKAq2 — Cllr. Graeme Downie (@CllrDownie) May 7, 2023

He said: “Douglas is not someone who is particularly well known locally.

“He’s on social media taking credit for the Queensferry Crossing, which started construction four years before he was elected.

“I think when you’ve been an MP for eight years and the best you can come up with is that, it really is fairly desperate stuff.

“Obviously I would say this but I think if you’re going to change your MP go the whole hog and elect a Labour MP.”