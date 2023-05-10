Defiant Fife SNP MP claims party ‘plot’ to oust him has backfired

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Defiant Fife SNP MP claims party ‘plot’ to oust him has backfired

Douglas Chapman is understood to be battling to hang on to his Dunfermline and West Fife seat in a row linked to the SNP’s finance crisis

By Derek Healey
Fife MP Douglas Chapman

A Fife SNP MP who publicly questioned his party’s handling of finances says a plot to unseat him has “backfired badly”.

Douglas Chapman is understood to be facing a battle to hang on to his Dunfermline and West Fife seat.

He resigned as SNP treasurer in 2021 after less than six months in the role stating he “had not received the support or financial information” required to carry out duties.

Mr Chapman will now face an internal battle to decide the next SNP candidate in his constituency – a rare event for sitting parliamentarians.

He was one of the few MPs who stuck by SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes after she faced backlash for her socially conservative views.

‘He will obviously put up a fight’

Mr Chapman reacted after claims were made in The Times.

A source told the newspaper: “Chapman has been told his time is up but he will obviously put up a fight.

“This is all HQ revenge on Chapman over supporting Forbes and speaking out over the treasurer stuff.”

But the paper also reports questions have been raised about Mr Chapman’s workrate and “proximity to Alex Salmond’s Alba Party”.

Mr Chapman described the allegations as a “slur”.

He said: “With 660 MPs in the Commons, having candidate selections in the run up to an election is nothing new.

“We have a process in the SNP and we’ll see if there are any contenders who want to put their hat in the ring.

“It’s then up to SNP members to decide on a one member-one vote basis, and I am sure they will choose wisely.

Douglas Chapman. Image: Supplied

“As for the story based on unnamed ‘sources’, I suspect this slur is merely an attempt by my political opponents which, for them, has back-fired badly.

“Within minutes of the article being published I had messages of support from many constituents who I have helped and from many others across Scotland who want to come to Dunfermline to campaign for me.

“So for Team Chapman it’s turned out to be very much a win-win.”

Who is in the running?

Local councillor Naz Anis-Miah is reported to be the leading candidate for the seat.

Brian Goodall, the former SNP group leader on Fife council, and Stefan Hoggan-Radu, a councillor and co-convener of the SNP’s disabled members group, are also reported to have put themselves forward.

Mr Chapman was promoting his work as an MP on social media over the weekend.

This included Dunfermline gaining city status, the awarding of a freeport that covers part of his constituency, “securing improved connectivity with the Queensferry Crossing” and “tireless working” to reintroduce a direct ferry from Rosyth to Europe.

Fife councillor Graeme Downie, who will run as Labour’s candidate for the Dunfermline and West Fife seat, questioned Mr Chapman’s performance as an MP.

He said: “Douglas is not someone who is particularly well known locally.

“He’s on social media taking credit for the Queensferry Crossing, which started construction four years before he was elected.

“I think when you’ve been an MP for eight years and the best you can come up with is that, it really is fairly desperate stuff.

“Obviously I would say this but I think if you’re going to change your MP go the whole hog and elect a Labour MP.”

