Home Politics Scottish politics

John Swinney forced to apologise for false claim in Dewars Centre funding row

The former finance chief was accused of lying after he made the incorrect claim during a heated row over leisure funding.

By Justin Bowie
John Swinney was forced into an apology. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

John Swinney made a grovelling apology after false claims during a heated row over the financial future of Perth’s Dewar Centre.

The ex-deputy first minister – now an SNP backbencher – corrected the record after insisting money passed to Holyrood for sports facilities was first allocated last October.

Former finance chief Mr Swinney later admitted this was false since the latest round of funding had been announced this March.

During a Holyrood debate, Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden had urged the SNP to give councils cash from Westminster’s Swimming Pool Fund to keep sports venues open.

It comes as fears mount Perth’s Dewars Centre is still at risk despite the ice rink having strong links with Scottish curling legends.

Perth’s Dewars Centre, linked to curling legends like Eve Muirhead, could shut. Image: PA.

Tory MSP Murdo Fraser warned shutting the rink would signal the “death knell” for the sport’s long association with the sport.

In an initial speech Mr Swinney said he backed the Dewars Centre staying open, but warned government’s face tough funding choices.

Then he claimed Mr Lumsden was “wholly incorrect” when stating the UK Government funding had been issued earlier this year.

But writing an apology, Mr Swinney said: “I have now realised that I was in fact incorrect and the funding was allocated in March 2023, and not October 2022 which I stated, which makes Mr Lumsden’s point correct.

“I would like to apologise for the error I have made and I express my apology to Mr Lumsden.”

Murdo Fraser accused John Swinney of lying. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament.

Mr Fraser said: “Oh dear. It’s not ⁦Douglas Lumsden who is wholly wrong with his facts here, it’s John Swinney who has had to apologise to Parliament for lying.

“So desperate to put down a ⁦Scottish Tories MSP that he just makes stuff up.”

Mr Lumsden said he “welcomed” Mr Swinney’s apology and said he hoped it would encourage the Scottish Government to change tack on other controversial closures.

The SNP has faced calls to intervene after Bucksburn Swimming Pool in Aberdeen was shut for good earlier this year.

Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden. Image: DC Thomson.

The Tory MSP said: “I welcome Mr Swinney’s apology and hope this provides a rare opportunity for introspection about Bucksburn among the SNP-Green government.

“We know the money is there to help swimming pools because of the Barnett consequential funds from the Chancellor’s lifeline south of the border.

“Mr Swinney used to know where every penny was when he was finance minister. I am sure he will help his ministerial colleagues find the money that was meant to save Bucksburn.”

