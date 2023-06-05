Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arts funding groups accused of ‘big city bias’ as Fife and Angus lag behind in spending

Creative Scotland forked out much more money on projects in Edinburgh and Glasgow than anywhere else in the country.

By Justin Bowie
Arts spending lagged behind in Fife and Angus. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Arts funding bodies were accused of showing a bias toward Scotland’s bigger cities as it was claimed areas like Fife and Angus are being “shortchanged”.

New figures reveal Creative Scotland forked out much more money on projects in Edinburgh and Glasgow than anywhere else in the country.

Bosses spent £50.85 per person on arts projects in the capital, while more than 500 awards were given in Glasgow at a rate of £39.75 per each resident in the city.

Creative Scotland also dished out over £3.6 million to initiatives in Dundee, working out at more than £24 per person.

Just 37 creative projects were given funding in Fife across 2022-23, despite the Kingdom making up one of Scotland’s largest council areas in population.

As a consequence of that just £3.15 per person was spent in the local authority, 16 times less than the amount spent in Edinburgh.

In Angus, only £4.09 was dished out for every resident in the council area, much less than in neighbouring Dundee.

It was a similar story when it came to money spent by Event Scotland as Fife and Angus lagged behind Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Fife Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie
Fife Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie. Image: PA

Fife Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie insisted the country’s arts bodies must work to end what he called a “big city bias”.

He said: “The differences in spending are stark. Some variation between different parts of the country is to be expected, but if you live outside of Scotland’s biggest cities you will rightly be feeling short-changed.

“Spending by Creative Scotland and Event Scotland should be reviewed to end the big city bias and ensure that opportunities are not being missed.”

The Scottish Government said many organisations who work with Creative Scotland operate across multiple council areas.

A spokesperson said: “We provide £35.762 million in funding to Creative Scotland for their network of regularly funded organisations.

“The 121 organisations in the network have their base in 21 of Scotland’s local authority areas and 74% of organisations in the network operate beyond their home postcodes on a Scotland-wide basis.”

A Creative Scotland spokesperson said: “The reach of the work through Creative Scotland and Screen Scotland extends across the whole country, and our funding routes are devised to help people from all parts of society to bring their ideas to life.

“We work in partnership with local authorities, trusts, networks, film offices and others to embed creativity and culture within communities and ensure locally distinctive work is supported, valued and encouraged.”

‘Incredibly disappointing’

Last year Creative Scotland faced accusations of central belt bias since nobody outside Glasgow or Edinburgh had been hired in eight years.

The Scottish Tories said the funding body was missing out on talent by ignoring regions such as Fife and Angus.

North East MSP Tess White said: “It’s incredibly disappointing – and so like the SNP Scottish Government – to be so inward-looking when it comes to hiring personnel.

“The fact they aren’t looking north of the Forth, never mind the Tay, to promote culture is deeply frustrating.”

Creative Scotland insisted the impact of their work could be seen throughout all of Scotland, and not just in the country’s two biggest cities.

Tory MSP Liam Kerr.
Tory MSP Liam Kerr. Image: Scottish Parliament.

Responding to the latest figures, Tory MSP Liam Kerr said: “There is absolutely a cultural spending gulf between the central belt and anywhere else in Scotland.

“And that doesn’t recognise the vast wealth of talent, events and art that is largely bereft of funding – left to get on with it unless they relocate to Edinburgh or Glasgow. ”

Budget constraints

Recently the organisation admitted they expect their own budget to “remain static or reduce” due to current financial pressures faced by the government.

The arts group warned it was “increasingly unviable” for creative bodies to cope without being given more cash.

In March, the government was forced into a U-turn after facing heavy criticism over plans to cut almost £7 million from Creative Scotland’s budget.

