Scotland’s deposit return scheme on hold until 2025 at the earliest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Scotland’s deposit return scheme on hold until 2025 at the earliest

The recycling project became a constitutional flashpoint after the UK Government stepped in to stop glass being included.

By Andy Philip
The recycling project became a constitutional flashpoint after the UK Government stepped in to stop glass being included.

The Scottish Government will delay plans to introduce the UK’s first “deposit return” recycling scheme until October 2025 at the earliest.

Lorna Slater, the Green party minister in charge, confirmed the latest problem to the troubled plans in Holyrood today.

She accused the UK Government of leaving her no other option.

However, many industry figures have also warned the Scottish scheme has been badly handled and could hurt their business.

Reverse vending machines are supposed to be an integral part of the Scottish deposit return scheme. Image: Shutterstock.

Confirming the latest delay, Ms Slater said: “Scotland will have a deposit return scheme. It will come later than need be. It will be more limited than it should be.

“More limited than parliament voted for, more limited than I want, that other devolved nations wanted and that even the Tories in the last election wanted.

“These delays and dilutions lie squarely in the hands of UK Government that has sadly seemed so far more intent on sabotaging this parliament than protecting our environment.”

20p deposit

Under the plan, consumers have to pay an extra 20p for drinks in single-use containers.

They get the money back by taking the empty cans, glass or bottles to vending machines around the country.

Holyrood passed a law to create the scheme in May 2020.

It was followed by a Brexit-inspired Internal Market Act at UK level, which Westminster applied to the Scottish scheme.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack welcomed the delay. Image: Shutterstock.

Today’s delay was confirmed after a meeting earlier between First Minister Humza Yousaf and Ms Slater.

The UK conditions for an exclusion to the internal market act include a maximum cap on deposit levels agreed across the UK, one administration fee to cover all schemes, one barcode and one logo for all schemes.

Mr Yousaf condemned the UK Government approach as a “dark day for devolution”.

He held a meeting with more than 80 producers, retailers and hospitality representatives earlier.

“The overwhelming view being expressed that due to UK Govt interference, a Scottish scheme going ahead without glass would put some businesses at an unacceptable competitive disadvantage,” he added.

Alister Jack, the Conservative Scottish Secretary in the UK Government, welcomed the delay and said: “Deposit Return Schemes need to be consistent across the whole of the UK, to provide a simple and effective system for businesses and consumers.

“We will continue to work with the Scottish Government, and the other devolved administrations, on a UK-wide deposit return solution.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]