Scotland’s deposit return scheme on hold until 2025 at the earliest

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Government will delay plans to introduce the UK’s first “deposit return” recycling scheme until October 2025 at the earliest.

Lorna Slater, the Green party minister in charge, confirmed the latest problem to the troubled plans in Holyrood today.

She accused the UK Government of leaving her no other option.

However, many industry figures have also warned the Scottish scheme has been badly handled and could hurt their business.

Confirming the latest delay, Ms Slater said: “Scotland will have a deposit return scheme. It will come later than need be. It will be more limited than it should be.

“More limited than parliament voted for, more limited than I want, that other devolved nations wanted and that even the Tories in the last election wanted.

“These delays and dilutions lie squarely in the hands of UK Government that has sadly seemed so far more intent on sabotaging this parliament than protecting our environment.”

20p deposit

Under the plan, consumers have to pay an extra 20p for drinks in single-use containers.

They get the money back by taking the empty cans, glass or bottles to vending machines around the country.

Holyrood passed a law to create the scheme in May 2020.

It was followed by a Brexit-inspired Internal Market Act at UK level, which Westminster applied to the Scottish scheme.

Today’s delay was confirmed after a meeting earlier between First Minister Humza Yousaf and Ms Slater.

The UK conditions for an exclusion to the internal market act include a maximum cap on deposit levels agreed across the UK, one administration fee to cover all schemes, one barcode and one logo for all schemes.

Mr Yousaf condemned the UK Government approach as a “dark day for devolution”.

He held a meeting with more than 80 producers, retailers and hospitality representatives earlier.

“The overwhelming view being expressed that due to UK Govt interference, a Scottish scheme going ahead without glass would put some businesses at an unacceptable competitive disadvantage,” he added.

Today's decision to delay Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme to align with a UK scheme is a direct result of the UK Govt's deliberate efforts to undermine devolution. Be in no doubt, UK Govt has sought to deliberately sabotage DRS to override the will of the Scottish Parliament. — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) June 7, 2023

Alister Jack, the Conservative Scottish Secretary in the UK Government, welcomed the delay and said: “Deposit Return Schemes need to be consistent across the whole of the UK, to provide a simple and effective system for businesses and consumers.

“We will continue to work with the Scottish Government, and the other devolved administrations, on a UK-wide deposit return solution.”