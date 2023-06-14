Deposit return scheme: This is how much money and plastic will be thrown away by the next 2025 launch date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deposit return scheme: This is how much money and plastic will be thrown away by the next 2025 launch date

Our counters reveal the millions of pounds wasted and plastic bottles dropped since the scheme was supposed to launch in 2022.

Plastic bottles floating in the sea - millions of bottles could have been captured by the DRS in Scotland
Millions of bottles could have been captured by the deposit return scheme since it was first delayed. Image: Shutterstock
By Alasdair Clark

The true impact of delays to the troubled “deposit return” recycling scheme in Scotland can be revealed in new figures published by The Courier.

MSPs first backed the plan in a vote in parliament in 2020, but after a series of delays it could now be October 2025 before it is finally introduced at the earliest.

Under the plan, consumers will pay an extra 20p for drinks in single-use containers.

They get the money back by taking the empty cans, glass or bottles to vending machines around the country.

The timeline

What have the delays cost Scotland?

Starting from July 2022 – the first date the scheme was meant to be introduced – we show how tens of millions of pounds in indirect savings have been lost.

Government-funded environmental group Zero Waste Scotland says around £62 million a year could be saved tackling the indirect impacts of litter.

By October 2025 those savings would have totalled over £200 million.

The group also says 44,000 fewer plastic bottles would be dropped because of the scheme, meaning million more bottles have littered our streets as a result of the multi-year delay.

Catherine Gemmell, Scotland Conservation Officer for the Marine Conservation Society said following the delay that our seas would “continue to pay the price for our waste”.

She added: “Governments across the UK have been working on deposit return schemes for years, if not decades, yet sadly we are still no closer.

“We know schemes like this work. Progress on this scheme must continue so we can take control of these kinds of pollution amidst the climate and nature emergency.”

Kim Pratt, Circular Economy Campaigner, Friends of the Earth Scotland, said: “It’s shocking that the deposit return scheme has been forced to delay again so close to its planned start date, after many years of preparation and significant financial investment.”

Holyrood anger at delays

On June 13, MSPs accused Lorna Slater, the Green party minister in charge of the scheme, of being “disrespectful” over delays to a report on preparations.

Meanwhile, some businesses have threatened legal action in order to recoup the expenses preparing for the expected launch date.

Ms Slater said: “We are working with industry to launch the scheme and the matter of that sort of compensation is not part of the Scottish budget.”

