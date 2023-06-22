Glenrothes SNP MP Peter Grant to quit at next Westminster election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glenrothes SNP MP Peter Grant to quit at next Westminster election

The Fife politician admitted he was unsure whether he could cope with the demands of the role for another full term.

By Justin Bowie
Peter Grant
Peter Grant will quit at the next election. Image: DC Thomson.

Glenrothes SNP MP Peter Grant has revealed he intends to stand down at the next Westminster election.

Mr Grant, 62, told voters he had made the tough decision after some “soul searching” as he would be nearly 70 after an extra five years in the job.

In a statement, he said: “Depending on the timing of the election the next parliament is likely to run until I am 68 or possibly 69-years-old.

“I owe it to everyone to ask myself whether I will be able to cope with the physical and mental demands of the job when I reach that age.

“I don’t think in all honesty I can give a firm yes to that question and that means in all conscience I can’t ask volunteers to campaign for me and ask voters to vote for me.”

Mr Grant – who also serves as the SNP’s Westminster treasurer – is now the second nationalist MP to confirm they won’t stand at the next election.

Ian Blackford
Ian Blackford will also step down as an MP at the next election. Image: PA.

Former House of Commons leader Ian Blackford revealed earlier in June he will quit at the next UK-wide election months after he resigned from the top job.

Fife MP Mr Grant was first elected to Westminster in 2015 as the SNP turned Scotland yellow on a historic night for the nationalists.

He was swept into office as he gained nearly 20,000 extra votes in a seat which was traditionally one of Labour’s safest in the country.

Before that Mr Grant was a councillor in Fife for 23 years, serving as the local authority’s leader for the SNP between 2007 and 2012.

The Glenrothes MP said he intends to continue campaigning for independence and will strongly support whoever is picked to replace him.

