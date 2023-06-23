Tory MSP Stephen Kerr to fight for new North Tayside seat at next Westminster election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish politics

Tory MSP Stephen Kerr to fight for new North Tayside seat at next Westminster election

Mr Kerr previously confirmed he would quit Holyrood if he is successful in returning to Westminster.

By Justin Bowie
Stephen Kerr has been picked to fight for a seat in Tayside at the next Westminster election. Image: PA.

Scottish Tory MSP Stephen Kerr has been selected by his party to run in North Tayside at the next UK election despite currently serving in Holyrood.

The Forfar-born Conservative said it was a “great honour” to have been picked to fight for the newly created seat as he eyes a switch to Westminster.

Mr Kerr served as a Tory MP in Stirling for two years after being elected in 2017, but later lost the seat back to the SNP.

Since 2021 he has been a regional MSP for Central Scotland, but he admitted recently he was “considering” a return to the House of Commons.

The Tory politician previously confirmed he would quit Holyrood if he is successful in winning a seat at the next general election.

‘Greatest honour’

Mr Kerr said: “I was born and brought up in this part of Scotland and joined the Scottish Conservative Party when I was still at Forfar Academy.

“It is the greatest honour to have been selected by my party to contest this new seat for the Scottish Conservatives and I will give it my all.

“I will be campaigning on local issues and look forward to meeting residents and businesses across north Perthshire and Angus over the coming weeks and months.”

Mr Kerr previously said he “loved” his stint in Westminster and admitted he was keen to go back.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie. Image: PA.

But he was accused by rival parties of trying to “bail out” from Holyrood due to disarray within the Scottish Conservatives.

Labour’s Jackie Baillie said: “Nothing can say more about the disarray in the Scottish Tory MSP group than Stephen Kerr trying to bail out to Westminster.

“Ditching Scotland’s parliament to return to the leather seats of the Palace of Westminster says it all about the Tory mentality.”

Perthshire SNP MP Pete Wishart said: “Stephen Kerr is showing just how little respect he and the rest of the Tories have for Scotland’s parliament that he wants to scuttle off back to Westminster at the first opportunity.”

More from The Courier

