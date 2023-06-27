New Transport Secretary vague over A9 dualling timescales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

New Transport Secretary vague over A9 dualling timescales

Anger is growing over delays to dualling the trunk road between Perth and Inverness.

By Adele Merson
SNP Transport Secretary Mairi McAllan was questioned by MSPs over the schemes. Image: PA.
SNP Transport Secretary Mairi McAllan was questioned by MSPs over the schemes. Image: PA.

Transport Secretary Mairi McAllan failed to confirm if an expected update on dualling the A9 will include dates for the remaining sections waiting to be upgraded.

The major road project has been hit by delays with pressure mounting on the Scottish Government to take action to speed up progress.

Dualling the A9 between Perth and Inverness will no longer be completed by 2025 with a revised target timescale yet to be published.

In Holyrood on Tuesday, Ms McAllan told a committee of MSPs it is her “intention” to outline “next steps” for the A9 by autumn this year.

But she failed to confirm if this will include dates for delivering the remaining nine out of 11 sections of the road that still need to be dualled.

Areas still to be completed include Pitlochry to Killiecrankie and Pass of Birnam to Tay Crossing.

‘Still decisions to be made’

The SNP first promised to dual the A9 in 2007 but the government admitted earlier this year this was “simply no longer achievable” because of economic pressure.

Campaigners have been inundating the Scottish Government with demands to upgrade the road after more than a dozen tragedies on the route last year.

It was warned more lives will be lost on the A9. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Asked if the A9 dualling programme will be provided in autumn, the SNP minister said: “I’m not going to pre-empt what I will tell parliament because there’s still decisions to made.

“There’s still a great deal of work ongoing. I will set out, with a backstop of autumn this year, the next steps of the dualling programme.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf came under pressure earlier this month to explain why an announcement on the A9 upgrade was quietly shelved.

MSPs expected an update on June 12 about the latest timetable for the long-awaited project to fully dual the route between Inverness and Perth.

But the SNP leader said he had paused the update so his rejigged transport team can take another look at the details.

More from The Courier

Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth.
Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth teases 'exciting news' as signs back up
St Johnstone goalkeeper Craig Hepburn has joined Cowdenbeath on loan.
Cowdenbeath sign young St Johnstone goalkeeper Craig Hepburn on season-long loan
Lewis Capaldi joins Niall Horan on stage at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee.
Niall Horan reveals Lewis Capaldi chats during St Andrews visit as Scot takes break…
General view of Innis & Gunn pub in Dundee
Innis & Gunn Dundee bar shuts over 'sharp rise' in costs
SNP Transport Secretary Mairi McAllan was questioned by MSPs over the schemes. Image: PA.
Nearly 250 Angus residents could be left without support services as care firm closes
SNP Transport Secretary Mairi McAllan was questioned by MSPs over the schemes. Image: PA.
Rod Wallace: Former Dundee city councillor dies aged 81
Arbroath High School
Inspectors brand Arbroath High School 'weak' over attainment and achievement
SNP Transport Secretary Mairi McAllan was questioned by MSPs over the schemes. Image: PA.
Unrepentant thug jailed for knocking partner's teeth out of line in Broughty Ferry
Humza Yousaf with his hand on the shoulder of protester Theresa Mallet after she disrupted his speech to the SNP independence convention in Dundee's Caird Hall.
JIM SPENCE: Hammer Humza Yousaf over Eljamel response - not how he handled Dundee…
James Anderson.
Missing Paisley teenager may have travelled to Dundee