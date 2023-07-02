SNP ‘stringing along’ local councils over school funding delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP ‘stringing along’ local councils over school funding delays

A Dundee Labour MSP warned the nationalists have taken their 'eye off the ball' on education.

By Justin Bowie
Funding for new school buildings has been delayed. Image: PA.

The SNP is “stringing along” councils as anger mounts over delays to funding for new school campuses to replace rundown buildings.

Political rivals say the nationalists took their “eye off the ball” on education while families are left in limbo, just as Humza Yousaf marks prepares to mark his first 100 days in government leader.

The Scottish Government committed to meet half the costs for selected new schools across Scotland under the Learning Estate Investment Programme.

But decisions on which schools will benefit from the third phase of the major project have been delayed for months as council chiefs and parents grow frustrated.

On Wednesday, Labour MSP Michael Marra raised concerns over whether a new Dundee primary school will be able to open in 2026 when scheduled.

Dundee Labour MSP Michael Marra. Image: DC Thomson.

SNP education secretary Jenny Gilruth insisted she will make an announcement on funding soon and recognises current uncertainty has created challenges.

She blamed current “financial pressures” the government is enduring for the delays.

Ms Gilruth added: “Our top priority needs to be to ensure that Scottish finances remain on a sustainable trajectory.

“These are big decisions and it’s important we get them right.”

SNP education chief Jenny Gilruth. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

After receiving his response from Ms Gilruth, Mr Marra claimed the SNP had “lost the ability” to run the country effectively.

He said: “Their incompetence has real consequences.

“This level of ineptitude makes it impossible for the government to effectively deliver the services and infrastructure our community needs.

“When they take their eye off the ball to focus on their internal drama, delays like those we’ve seen in the Learning Estate Investment Programme become inevitable.”

Pete Shears, a Dundee Labour councillor, claimed the SNP treat local governments as an “annoying inconvenience”.

He added: “All while the SNP focus on getting good PR for a first minister with a legacy of failure and wasting taxpayers money on constitutional squabbles.

“Perhaps a special conference on local government funding and education would be a better use of time?”

Across Scotland there are similar frustrations from local councils desperate to know when a funding announcement will be made.

Highland councillors lined up to demand answers on funding to replace five new schools in the region.

They branded the delays “appalling” and warned the uncertainty was “crippling” the council.

Locals fear they may receive a smaller pile of money than they had hoped for when government cash is finally dished out.

Highland Councillor Alasdair Christie. Image: DC Thomson.

Alasdair Christie, a Lib Dem councillor, said: “Teachers and pupils are being massively let down due to the continued wait.

Mr Christie told us: “Teachers, pupils and communities are devastated that decisions that were anticipated last winter have not happened.

“We’ve got children being taught in buildings that are desperate for a replacement. It’s a travesty of justice. It’s this limbo situation that we’re in that’s unacceptable.”

The Lib Dem councillor reckons government education bosses are unwilling to admit they may struggle to provide funding due to budget pressures.

He said: “I suspect they’ve got severe funding challenges, but it’s about honesty and working in partnership.

“It’s stringing us along waiting for a decision. Children and teachers are going home for summer not knowing if the funding decisions are going to be made or not.”

Barry Black, an education expert who stood for Labour at the 2021 Holyrood election, claimed the government has a habit of overpromising on school projects.

He said: “If you can delay things a few years, you can make promises in another election cycle and never deliver the funding.

“The implementation gap between rhetoric and delivery on loads of these initiatives is huge.”

Education expert Barry Black.

On why it’s important old schools are upgraded, he added: “It’s completely fundamental to the curriculum.

“You’ve got issues where teachers don’t have their own classrooms. A lot of schools don’t have staff rooms.

“How a school is built is fundamental to the experience of education.”

