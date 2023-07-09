Dundee MP Stewart Hosie denies SNP split after colleague suspended

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Dundee MP Stewart Hosie denies SNP split after colleague suspended

Angus MacNeil had the party whip withdrawn for a week after he accused SNP Westminster chief whip Brendan O'Hara of bullying. 

By Adele Merson
Dundee East MP Stewart Hosie will stand down at the next general election. Image: DC Thomson.

SNP MP Stewart Hosie has refuted suggestions of a split within the party’s Westminster group following the suspension of a colleague.

Angus MacNeil had the party whip withdrawn for a week after he accused SNP Westminster chief whip Brendan O’Hara of bullying.

It follows a difficult few days for the SNP group after deputy Westminster leader Mhairi Black announced she is stepping down at the next general election.

A total of six SNP MPs have confirmed they do not intend to stand again, including Mr Hosie who represents Dundee East.

The Times reported Mr MacNeil and Mr O’Hara were involved in a public bust-up in the House of Commons on Monday night.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn  suspended Mr MacNeil from the party for a week. A decision which the Western Isles MP said he accepted.

MP denies evidence of ‘split’

Mr Hosie said the incident was “not evidence of a split” within the party.

Speaking on BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show, he said: “I think there were some intemperate words used. Let me put it no more strongly than that.”

“Angus MacNeil was suspended for a short period of time. He accepted that punishment so the thing we need to do now is put this behind us and move on together.

“It’s not indicative of anything wider than an unfortunate falling out.”

Mr MacNeil is one of his party’s longest serving Westminster politicians since first being elected in 2005.

Angus MacNeil has been suspended for a week. Image: Supplied.

The veteran nationalist has become a strong critic of party bosses over their failure to secure a second independence referendum.

He intends to stand again for the SNP at the next Westminster election.

But there are suggestions of a plot to deselect him from his Western Isles seat.

Speaking last week, the MP said: “He (Stephen Flynn) has his views and I have mine, but as leader he has his own pressures to balance and I accept the decision he has taken.”

Dundee MP standing down

The Courier exclusively revealed last month that Mr Hosie will stand down at the next general election. 

He has represented Dundee East at Westminster for almost 20 years and has spent more than four decades as a party member.

The 60-year-old told the BBC he will be 67 at the end of the next parliament.

He added: “I don’t know if I want to be going up and down to London every week when I’m 67, having already served by the end of next year almost 20 years.”

More from The Courier

Olympia swimming pool, Dundee
Councillor learns that Olympia repairs are 'on target' for October completion
Multiple emergency services at the scene on Abbotshall Road in Kirkcaldy.
Man hospitalised after crash blocks busy Kirkcaldy street
Picture of missing teenager Blair Doig.
Concern growing for missing 14-year-old Dundee teenager Blair Doig
Dundee East MP Stewart Hosie will stand down at the next general election. Image: DC Thomson.
PICTURES: Forfar parkrun health heroes step up to mark 75 years of NHS
Dundee East MP Stewart Hosie will stand down at the next general election. Image: DC Thomson.
Ian Murray hails Raith Rovers strike duo and gives Scott Brown and Ethan Ross…
Dundee East MP Stewart Hosie will stand down at the next general election. Image: DC Thomson.
'Serious lack of understanding' from Green ministers puts climate targets at risk, says fuel…
Sergio Baretto, owner of Tico's Deli
Opening Tico's Deli is a dream for Broughty Ferry businessman
Dundee East MP Stewart Hosie will stand down at the next general election. Image: DC Thomson.
The elegant hawthorn – a tree for all seasons
The View
The View to perform Christmas show at Dundee's Caird Hall
Dundee East MP Stewart Hosie will stand down at the next general election. Image: DC Thomson.
Rufflets: 'Unprecedented' interest in weddings at St Andrews hotel