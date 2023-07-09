Dundee MP Stewart Hosie denies SNP split after colleague suspended

SNP MP Stewart Hosie has refuted suggestions of a split within the party’s Westminster group following the suspension of a colleague.

Angus MacNeil had the party whip withdrawn for a week after he accused SNP Westminster chief whip Brendan O’Hara of bullying.

It follows a difficult few days for the SNP group after deputy Westminster leader Mhairi Black announced she is stepping down at the next general election.

A total of six SNP MPs have confirmed they do not intend to stand again, including Mr Hosie who represents Dundee East.

The Times reported Mr MacNeil and Mr O’Hara were involved in a public bust-up in the House of Commons on Monday night.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn suspended Mr MacNeil from the party for a week. A decision which the Western Isles MP said he accepted.

MP denies evidence of ‘split’

Mr Hosie said the incident was “not evidence of a split” within the party.

Speaking on BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show, he said: “I think there were some intemperate words used. Let me put it no more strongly than that.”

“Angus MacNeil was suspended for a short period of time. He accepted that punishment so the thing we need to do now is put this behind us and move on together.

“It’s not indicative of anything wider than an unfortunate falling out.”

Mr MacNeil is one of his party’s longest serving Westminster politicians since first being elected in 2005.

The veteran nationalist has become a strong critic of party bosses over their failure to secure a second independence referendum.

He intends to stand again for the SNP at the next Westminster election.

But there are suggestions of a plot to deselect him from his Western Isles seat.

Speaking last week, the MP said: “He (Stephen Flynn) has his views and I have mine, but as leader he has his own pressures to balance and I accept the decision he has taken.”

Dundee MP standing down

The Courier exclusively revealed last month that Mr Hosie will stand down at the next general election.

He has represented Dundee East at Westminster for almost 20 years and has spent more than four decades as a party member.

The 60-year-old told the BBC he will be 67 at the end of the next parliament.

He added: “I don’t know if I want to be going up and down to London every week when I’m 67, having already served by the end of next year almost 20 years.”