Ranked: How hard are Tayside and Fife MPs working at Westminster?

Outgoing SNP MP Mhairi Black’s record in Westminster is under the microscope after she announced she was standing down.

Ms Black – who says the “toxic culture” at Westminster is behind her decision – has made the fewest spoken contributions of the SNP’s 2015 intake of MPs who remain in parliament.

The Paisley MP has contributed to 52 debates since 2019, compared to group leader Stephen Flynn who has taken part in 229.

But how do Tayside and Fife MPs fare when it comes to their record in Westminster?

The Courier’s Alasdair Clark breaks down the numbers.

Average number of debates attended by Tayside and Fife MPs: 182

Average participation rate in votes: 61%

Angus – Dave Doogan (SNP)

Angus MP Dave Doogan was first elected in 2019, and as well as representing his constituency is also the SNP spokesman for defence.

Since his election he has contributed to 231 debates in the House of Commons chamber and Westminster hall, above average for Courier Country parliamentarians.

The SNP MP also sets on four committees – including the committee on arms export controls.

UK Parliament data shows him as having taken part in 62% of votes.

Dundee East – Stewart Hosie (SNP)

Dundee East MP Stewart Hosie has served in the Commons since 2005 – making him one of the SNP’s longest serving politicians. He is the party’s shadow economy spokesman.

Since 2019 Mr Hosie has contributed to 147 debates, below the average for MPs in Tayside and Fife. However, his participation rate of 66% in votes is 5% higher than average.

Mr Hosie also sits on the Scottish Affairs Committee.

Dundee West – Chris Law (SNP)

Since 2019 Chris Law has taken part in 101 debates in the Commons and Westminster, well below the average of 158 for SNP MPs in Tayside and Fife.

Mr Law’s participation rate in votes stands at 54.6%, also below the party average.

The MP, who has said he will stand again for re-election, is a member of three committees.

Dunfermline and West Fife – Douglas Chapman (SNP)

SNP MP Douglas Chapman, who was first elected in 2019, has contributed least of all Tayside and Fife MPs – speaking in just 53 debates.

He is a member of the influential Treasury Committee and its financial services regulations sub-committee.

Mr Chapman – who has taken part in 58.4% of votes – has said he will stand down at the next General Election.

Glenrothes – Peter Grant (SNP)

Another member of the SNPs 2015 intake, SNP politician Peter Grant has one of the highest voting and debate participation rates of all SNP MPs.

He has taken part in 64.7% of votes and 273 debates – well above the average of 182 in Tayside and Fife.

Mr Grant – who will stand down at the next election – is also a member of 12 Westminster committees.

Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath – Neale Hanvey (Alba)

Sitting as an independent in 2019 after being suspended by the SNP during the election, Neale Hanvey rejoined the party before later being suspended once more.

Now a member of the Alex Salmond’s Alba party, he serves as the group’s Westminster leader.

Mr Hanvey has taken part in 41.5% of votes – the least of all Courier Country MPs – and has contributed 175 debates, according to data from parliament.

He is not a member of any committees, having been replaced on those he did sit on by the SNP after he left the party.

North East Fife – Wendy Chamberlain (Liberal Democrat)

Also elected in 2019, Liberal Democrat MP Wendy Chamberlain has one of the best participation records of any Tayside and Fife MP.

The North East Fife representative has spoken in nearly double the average number of debates – 354 – and voted in 75.7% of all divisions.

Ms Chamberlain takes part in seven committees – including the Scottish Affairs Committee.

Ochil and South Perthshire – John Nicolson (SNP)

Ochil and South Perthshire MP John Nicolson has contributed to 112 debates since he was elected to the serve the constituency in 2019.

A member of four committees, including the high profile Culture, Media and Sport Committee, Mr Nicolson has participated in 61.3% of votes.

Mr Nicolson has confirmed he will run for re-election in the new Alloa and Grangemouth constituency.

Perth and North Perthshire – Pete Wishart (SNP)

Elected in 2001, Pete Wishart is the longest serving MP in Tayside and Fife. Since 2019, Mr Wishart – who represents Perth – has contributed 188 debates, slightly above average.

He has also participated in 62.8% of votes, and sits on two committees.

Why is my MP’s speaking and voting record so low?

Speaking in debates and voting makes up only a small part of the work MPs do in the House of Commons.

There is no daily register of who attends parliament and MPs may miss votes if they are engaged in other work such as taking part in committees or working in their constituency.