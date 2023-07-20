Fife gran harmed by Eljamel claims Humza Yousaf visited her at home ‘to make himself look better’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife gran harmed by Eljamel claims Humza Yousaf visited her at home ‘to make himself look better’

Theresa Mallet - who heckled the first minister at the SNP's independence summit in Dundee - has hit out at his approach to the scandal in a letter.

By Alasdair Clark
First Minister Humza Yousaf with Eljamel victim Theresa Mallett.
A Fife gran who heckled Humza Yousaf over the Eljamel scandal says she’s “disgusted” by his response.

The First Minister visited Theresa Mallet at her Glenrothes home after she confronted him during his SNP independence convention speech in Dundee.

Mr Yousaf later wrote to the victim of disgraced neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel, again turning down calls for a public inquiry into the scandal over fears about how long it could take.

In a furious rebuttal, Ms Mallet, 61, accused the first minister of simply paying “lip service” to her experiences, saying she had been “disgusted and disappointed” by his response.

“I feel let down by you, Humza. Disgusted and Disappointed,” she wrote in the stinging letter sent on July 18.

Theresa Mallet: Humza Yousaf came to make himself look better

“We’ve been waiting many years already and a few more would be fine by myself and the group when we know that a public inquiry would be thorough in its investigating and report in the public domain.

“A public inquiry is the right thing to do to make sure our hospitals are safe and myself, the other patients and the general public can start to rebuild trust in a broken system.”

Speaking to The Courier after her letter was made public, the Glenrothes resident said she feared Mr Yousaf never intended to listen to her views.

‘I’ll wait as long as it takes’

She said: “He came to see me to make himself look better. He was here with me but he certainly wasn’t listening,” she said.

“I will wait as long as it takes for a public inquiry. I’m not going anywhere and I won’t give up fighting,” she said.

Former medic Eljamel repeatedly botched operations while employed by NHS Tayside between 1995 and 2013 – affecting around 100 patients including Ms Mallet.

First Minister Humza Yousaf says he doesn't think a public inquiry would provide answers quickly enough. Image: PA
Campaigners have been calling for a full public probe into the issue to find out how the surgeon was able to harm patients for so long.

The Courier revealed how concerns were raised internally about Eljamel as early as 2009, with junior doctors saying they were “shut down” after attempting to blow the whistle.

But Humza Yousaf has all but ruled out a judge-led public inquiry, citing concerns about how long such a process could take.

Disgraced NHS Tayside brain surgeon Professor Sam Eljamel.

With Eljamel now living in Libya, where he is believed to still work as a surgeon, the first minister also points out the doctor is unlikely to engage with such a probe.

Speaking to The Courier on Wednesday, the first minister said: “I think there is a process that should be suitably and adequately independent which doesn’t take as long as a public inquiry would.”

