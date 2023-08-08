Anger over Michael Matheson snubbing Kincardine locals demanding new health centre

Kincardine residents furious over delays to a long-awaited new health centre have criticised SNP health chief Michael Matheson for declining to meet them.

Fed-up locals protested on Sunday as they put up a banner demanding an improved GP practice while riders competing in the World Cycling Championships passed through the Fife town.

Campaigners in Kincardine have been fighting for better facilities for years and in 2016 the town’s outdated health centre was branded not fit for purpose.

However, in March SNP ministers confirmed £5 million in funding for a new building will not be available until at least 2025.

Mr Matheson was challenged to meet Kincardine locals by Fife Labour councillor Graeme Downie in May.

But the health secretary turned down the invitation a month later due to a busy schedule, and is yet to meet with worried residents.

At the time, Mr Matheson blamed inflation in the construction industry for the failure to start work on a new health centre.

The health chief pointed out he was planning to meet staff and patients in Lochgelly, which has faced similar delays to funding for new developments.

But Andy Willo, who chairs Kincardine’s community council, said locals are owed a proper explanation from the SNP health chief.

Mr Willo, a consultant scientist, told us: “It’s really disappointing that the funding has been pulled.

“It’s more frustrating that they won’t now come and front up to that and speak to the community about why it’s happened.”

He added: “It’s disappearing very quietly, this decision, and it’s had a real impact. The health centre is just not up to the job.”

Mr Willo said the banner displayed during Sunday’s televised race was an attempt to bring the crisis into the spotlight.

Councillor Mr Downie, who is standing for Labour at the next Westminster election, said the current facility is too small and desperately needs an upgrade.

He again challenged Mr Matheson to make the short trip from his own patch in Falkirk to hear the concerns of Kincardine residents.

Mr Downie said: “Michael Matheson’s constituency is just over the Forth so you would think his ministerial car could do a quick diversion to Kincardine.

“Local residents should not have to resort to protests during a cycle race on TV to have their voice heard.

“It could be more than 15 years between the current health centre being found to be not fit for purpose and a new centre being built. That is utterly unacceptable.”

‘Missing in action’

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “The people of Kincardine are being failed by the SNP and the health minister is missing in action.

“The fact that Michael Matheson cannot meet with the people of Kincardine to resolve this issue shows just how out of touch this SNP government is.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We know that a new health centre is needed in Kincardine and we are keen to see that the business case is progressed by NHS Fife so that construction can begin when funding becomes available.

“Due to the Scottish Government receiving a lower capital grant from the UK Government, and significant increases in construction costs from inflation, health infrastructure spending over the next three years will be focused on priority projects.”

Last week we reported health centres in Fife are struggling to recruit new GP’s despite being in urgent need of doctors.

Valleyfield Health Centre, near Dunfermline, has not had a single application for four vacant posts in the last three years.