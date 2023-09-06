Watch as Eljamel victims stage hospital-themed protest at Holyrood over disgraced Dundee surgeon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Watch as Eljamel victims stage hospital-themed protest at Holyrood over disgraced Dundee surgeon

Campaigners in hospital gowns splattered with fake blood protested as push for public inquiry continues.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Victims of disgraced Sam Eljamel piled further pressure on the SNP to launch a public inquiry into the scandal surrounding the surgeon with a gory protest outside Holyrood.

Campaigners who were harmed by the rogue doctor wore hospital gowns splattered with fake blood, with one even posing as a patient on an operating table.

Dozens of Eljamel victims left with life-changing injuries at his hands gathered outside Holyrood on the second day after the summer break.

One campaigner could be seen holding up a sign accusing First Minister Humza Yousaf and SNP health chief Michael Matheson of hiding away from the fiasco.

Statement expected

Eljamel repeatedly botched operations on patients while he was employed by NHS Tayside between 1995 and 2013.

Last week The Courier told how a bombshell report into the health board’s handling of the scandal found he should have been suspended long before he was struck off.

Mr Matheson is set to make a statement on the crisis in parliament on Thursday.

Campaigners accused Humza Yousaf and Michael Matheson of hiding. Image: Duncan McGlynn.

Until now the Scottish Government has repeatedly brushed off demands for a public inquiry, instead favouring a separate independent review.

Earlier this week Perthshire MSP Jim Fairlie became the first SNP politician to formally agree with the demands of patients, piling on further pressure.

Lead campaigner Jules Rose, harmed by Eljamel when he was under light-touch supervision, shared an emotional moment with Mr Fairlie at the protest as she thanked him for his support.

Jules Rose, left, has been a lead campaigner for a public inquiry. Image: Duncan McGlynn.

She later told us: “I shed a quiet tear when I received the email from Jim to say that he was going to back a public inquiry.

“I am extremely confident we will get this. We will not stop until Humza Yousaf does the right thing.”

After talking to patients about their harrowing experiences, Mr Fairlie said: “Listening to these people, hearing what’s happened to them, it’s absolutely horrendous.

Perthshire SNP MSP Jim Fairlie.

“It’s just beyond belief. I’m shocked at the fact it was allowed to continue.”

Local MSPs from Holyrood’s three main opposition parties have all been vocally in favour of a public inquiry and were in attendance at Wednesday’s demonstration.

‘Questions should have been answered’

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross warned Mr Matheson must announce “nothing less” than a full public probe when he speaks in the chamber on Thursday.

He said the move should have been taken years ago, when patients first demanded answers about their botched treatment.

Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross at today’s protest. Image: Duncan McGlynn.

Mr Ross told us: “Humza Yousaf’s response to me was that a full public inquiry would take too long to get answers.

“But it’s always going to take longer if you delay setting up the public inquiry in the first place.

“The questions that continue to be asked by campaigners should have been answered a lot earlier.”

Speaking hours earlier, Mr Matheson insisted he recognised the anger of patients and admitted last week’s shock report raised “serious issues of concern”.

He added Eljamel could potentially be extradited from Libya and forced to return to Scotland depending on the results of an ongoing police investigation.

More from Scottish politics

Disgraced doctor Sam Eljamel.
Disgraced NHS Tayside surgeon Eljamel could be extradited from Libya
Outrage over lack of 'vital' A9 dualling timetable for Perthshire
Humza Yousaf insisted his government will dual the A9. Image: PA
5 key talking points as Humza Yousaf outlines SNP’s priorities for next year
Ardler Primary School in Dundee, which has Raac in its roof
Dundee schools where Raac concrete is present revealed
Joanna Bremner
Thanks to Dundee, we may finally have our disposable vape ban
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Professor Sam Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
Eljamel victims' legal hurdle revealed as NHS Tayside brace for claims
Perthshire SNP MSP Jim Fairlie.
‘Major step forward’ for Eljamel victims as Perthshire politician becomes first SNP MSP to…
Humza Yousaf SNP Dundee
Humza Yousaf hopes for fresh start as Holyrood returns to hear his agenda
Tracy Black said the Scottish Government needs to start delivering now (CBI/PA)
Trade confederation calls for ‘whole system’ approach on net zero economy
SNP energy minister and Aberdeen East MSP Gillian Martin
SNP energy minister says North Sea oil licences should be considered on case-by-case basis

Conversation