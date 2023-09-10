Dundee MSP Shona Robison refuses to be drawn on Fergus Ewing’s fate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee MSP Shona Robison refuses to be drawn on Fergus Ewing’s fate

SNP MSP Fergus Ewing is facing suspension from the party after voting against Green minister Lorna Slater in a vote of no confidence.

Adele Merson By Adele Merson
SNP rebel Fergus Ewing. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison is remaining tight-lipped over whether the SNP will suspend rebel backbencher Fergus Ewing.

The Dundee City East MSP was quizzed about potential disciplinary action against the outspoken party veteran on BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show.

The Times reported on Friday that the SNP leadership will move to take the whip from the veteran backbencher after a series of rebellions.

This includes voting against Green minister Lorna Slater in a confidence vote over her handling of the botched deposit return scheme.

But the punishment process was delayed following the death of his mother SNP trailblazer Winnie Ewing in June.

By-election delays?

However, reports in the Sunday Mail suggest plans to oust Mr Ewing could be derailed over fears it will damage the SNP vote in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election next month.

His mother famously won a by-election in Hamilton in 1967, becoming only the second SNP MP to be elected to Westminster.

Shona Robison refused to rule out Mr Ewing was facing suspension. Image: PA.

Asked if Mr Ewing will be suspended this week, Ms Robison said: “That is a matter for the parliamentary group, not for me as a government minister.”

But later questioned if he should, she added: “I’m not going to discuss somebody’s situation.

“These are really difficult issues that people have to wrestle with and the group will make that decision.”

Rebellions against SNP

Mr Ewing has rebelled against a growing number of government policies including controversial proposals for highly protected marine areas (HPMAs), gender recognition reform and the deposit return scheme.

He has also spoken out in strong terms about the government’s failure to dual the A9 between Perth and Inverness.

And he described the SNP’s green coalition partners as “wine bar revolutionaries”. 

The SNP veteran, who first entered parliament in 1999, was named MSP of the year at the Holyrood Magazine Awards on Thursday.

Fergus Ewing voted against Green minister Lorna Slater in a vote of no confidence. Image: PA.

In his acceptance speech, he took aim at what he called a year of “flushable Scottish government policies”, which he joked were destined for the “Scottish Government official policy recycling unit”.

If suspended, he would be the second high-profile example of the SNP taking disciplinary action against a parliamentarian in recent weeks.

Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil was expelled from the SNP after he refused to immediately rejoin the group after being suspended following a row with chief whip Brendan O’Hara.

Mr Ewing said he was unable to comment.

The SNP was approached to comment.