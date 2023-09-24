Dundee SNP councillor U-turns on bid for new Arbroath and Broughty Ferry seat

A Dundee SNP councillor has U-turned on her plan to run for the hotly contested new Arbroath and Broughty Ferry seat at the next election.

Lynne Short was the first contender to put her hat in the ring back in July after it was confirmed Dundee SNP veteran Stewart Hosie will quit when voters next go to the polls.

But the Maryfield councillor told The Courier she has plenty on her plate at the moment and is happy in her current role.

Ms Short was at the centre of a major row in January when she compared the battle for transgender rights to the Holocaust.

She also stood as a regional candidate for the SNP at the 2021 Holyrood election, but was unsuccessful.

In July, she said: “I want to use my voice and the experiences of the women of Dundee who have been amongst those most impacted by Westminster austerity.

“Show the establishment what real rebellious Scots are about.”

But today she told us: “I am very content with having a local and national platform to impact change where it matters, within our communities and across front line services.”

Ms Short’s exit from the race means two candidates are currently set to fight it out to run in the brand new constituency.

Angus Councillor Serena Cowdy – who is married to Mr Hosie – declared her intention to stand for the seat on Thursday.

In August, former SNP staff member and renewable energy lawyer George Bruce confirmed he will bid to become an MP.

The SNP’s Dundee council chief John Alexander previously ruled himself out and insisted he was focused on running the local authority.

The new Arbroath and Broughty Ferry constituency will take in much of the patch represented by Mr Hosie in Dundee East.

Mr Hosie’s Dundee constituency has long been one of the SNP’s safest seats in Scotland.

Voters in the area have consistently backed the nationalists at Westminster since 2005, when Mr Hosie was first elected.

Even if the SNP struggle at the next election, the party’s candidate in Arbroath and Broughty Ferry will expect to win.