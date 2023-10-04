A9 dualling: All you need to know as Holyrood probe hears ‘explosive’ evidence

The SNP minister responsible for committing to dual the A9 between Perth and Inverness by 2025 appeared before MSPs with “explosive” new evidence about the government’s failure to deliver.

Long after he stepped down from parliament, Alex Neil was back on Wednesday morning to tell a Holyrood inquiry that excuses on timescales were “utter nonsense”.

One of the MSPs in the committee is Fergus Ewing – the SNP politician suspended by his colleagues for rebelling.

Mr Ewing, who served in government with the former minister, said his input was “informative, revelatory and really quite explosive”.

In a session with plenty of highlights, MSPs heard:

Claims that the 2025 target for completion were only ever “aspirational” branded utter nonsense.

Previously unheard details of times to dual each section of the A9 between Inverness and Perth.

How the project was to be funded and the financial cost of failing.

Why he thinks the government failed to keep its promise to Highlanders.

Here are four stand-out revelations and claims from the committee session.

1. Transport Scotland claim ‘utter rubbish’

Mr Neil said the “realistic” and fully-costed plans were set out by government agency Transport Scotland officials in May 2012, on his instruction.

Explaining how to 2025 commitment was made, Mr Neil said: “I asked them to be realistic, Transport Scotland, and they assured me that both physically and financially it was perfectly feasible to achieve the dualling of the A9 between Inverness and Perth by 2025, and Inverness and Aberdeen (the A96) by 2030.”

Senior officials at the roads agency handed him a “detailed plan”.

He added: “This was not aspirational. A lot of work was done both before it went into the plan.

“Before they could advise me by 2025 was the reasonable date when we could do this financially and physically, they clearly had to do a lot of work themselves to work that out – and they did.”

2. Times revealed for dualling A9

Mr Neil was allowed to access to government papers, because of his role in the administration at the time, which have previously not been released to the public or the committee.

This included papers from senior officials which gave him a “detailed plan” for the project in May 2012 setting out the timelines for when each part of the A9 would be dualled.

He told MSPs he was forbidden from sharing the information physically – so he read it out.

The timings he said should have been followed are:

Luncarty to Birnam – 2018/19 (completed)

Birnam to Ballinluigg – 2024

Pitlochry to Killiecrankie – 2022

Killiecrankie to Glen Garry – 2024

Glen Garry to Crubenmore – 2024

Crubenmore to Kincraig – 2025

Kincraig to Dalraddy – 2017 (completed)

Dalraddy to Slochd – 2025

Tomatin to Moy – 2021

3. How the project was funded

Mr Neil said funding would have relied on uncommitted capital funds between 2011 and 2030.

He said that if it had been delivered on time, even allowing for a Covid-related delay, then the project could have potentially come in under budget.

But because of delays, he said it is likely it would cost at least £1 billion more to complete.

4. Why the SNP failed to keep the promise

Mr Neil took a clear swipe at Nicola Sturgeon in his explanation of why things might have gone off track.

“I think one of the things that may have happened is that with the change in cabinet secretary, that my successors have perhaps not tracked this as well as they could,” he said.

Ms Sturgeon took over the infrastructure brief in a reshuffle, before taking over as first minister after the 2014 referendum on independence.

Humza Yousaf, the current first minister, has also been in charge of transport since Mr Neil.

Mr Neil also said he “suspects the foot was well and truly taken off the accelerator”.

He accused the Scottish Government of “betraying a promise” to the Highlands and Islands by putting the project on the backburner.

We have put these claims to the Scottish Government.

Perthshire MSP says evidence ‘devastating’

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Murdo Fraser described the evidence as “devastating”.

Mr Fraser said: “This shocking evidence demolishes the argument from the SNP that the reasons for delays in dualling the A9 and fulfilling long-standing promises of completing the dualling programme were down to the Covid pandemic and rising construction costs.

“People in Perthshire and the Highlands are rightly furious that SNP politicians have betrayed them by not dualling the A9 road.”