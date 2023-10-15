SNP conference: Independence vote explained – what happens next?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP conference: Independence vote explained – what happens next?

Humza Yousaf got the green light for a route to Scottish independence, but there are still plenty of obstacles in his way.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
Humza Yousaf’s blueprint for independence was given an overwhelming green light by the SNP faithful at the party’s Aberdeen conference.

The nationalists now have a definitive plan for how they plan to take forward their fight to break up the union at the next Westminster election.

Here’s everything you need to know about what happens next.

What did the SNP agree?

At the independence convention in Dundee earlier this year, Mr Yousaf outlined his new strategy for pursuing independence.

The first minister said the SNP winning a majority of Scottish seats at the next election would be taken as a mandate for exiting the union.

SNP members at day one of the conference. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

On day one of his party’s conference at the P&J Live, Mr Yousaf was given a major boost as SNP members strongly backed his approach.

The SNP leader claimed he had been forced down this path since the Tories have repeatedly refused to grant a referendum.

What happens next?

SNP candidates will now head into the next election with independence at the front and centre of their campaign.

If Mr Yousaf’s party win 29 of Scotland’s 57 seats, he will seek to begin negotiations with the UK Government.

At the last Westminster election the SNP picked up 48 of Scotland’s 59 seats, despite having less than 50% of the vote.

Mr Yousaf speaking to SNP members. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Yet recent polling has indicated the nationalists could lose dozens of seats at the next election due to Labour’s resurgence, which would leave Mr Yousaf’s plan in tatters.

And even if the SNP succeeds in reaching its goal, Labour and Tory leaders have insisted they will not grant Scotland its independence.

Highland Tory MSP Donald Cameron said: “The SNP will always put their relentless pursuit of independence above everything else.”

What did the SNP rule out?

The alternative independence blueprint put forward to party members argued the SNP should seek the majority of Scottish votes – not seats – at the next election.

Often referred to as a “de facto” referendum, it was first devised by former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Pete Wishart, MP for Perth and North Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall.

She reckoned it was the best path forward after her efforts to hold a referendum without Westminster’s approval were blocked by the Supreme Court.

Perthshire SNP MP Pete Wishart was the main voice speaking in favour of the former first minister’s strategy in front of party members.

Yet he admitted after it was binned that his preferred approach had been “gubbed” when it came to a vote, and said the party now needs to unite ahead of the next election.