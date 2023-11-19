Perthshire Tory MSP Murdo Fraser claims being non-binary like ‘choosing to identify as a cat’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Perthshire Tory MSP Murdo Fraser claims being non-binary like ‘choosing to identify as a cat’

The Conservative veteran sparked anger as he insisted the SNP should not be devoting resources to support for non-binary people.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
Tory MSP Murdo Fraser. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament.
Tory MSP Murdo Fraser. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament.

Perthshire Tory veteran Murdo Fraser has sparked anger after he claimed being non-binary was no more valid than “choosing to identify as a cat”.

The Mid Scotland and Fife MSP insisted the SNP should not be devoting resources to support for people who do not regard themselves as either male or female.

It comes days after the Scottish Government unveiled an action plan aimed at improving the lives of Scots who identify as non-binary.

He said: “Choosing to identify as ‘non-binary’ is as valid as choosing to identify as a cat.

“I’m not sure Governments should be spending time on action plans for either.”

Non-binary people are considered to be part of the transgender community, and often use the pronouns they/them, since they do not identify as male or female.

Reforms for transgender people were met with controversy. Image: Shutterstock.

Last December the Scottish Government’s gender reforms aimed at making it easier for transgender Scots to self-identify were met with controversy.

The new laws were initially passed in Holyrood after marathon late-night debates, but were later blocked by the UK Government.

Critics of the policy, including Mr Fraser and nearly all Tory MSPs, claimed the rights of women would be put at risk.

Earlier this year unfounded claims that school pupils are identifying as cats and demanding litter trays spread in the north and north-east.

A string of social media posts alleged, without evidence, that children at Banff Academy, in Aberdeenshire, were asking to be treated like felines.

Council chiefs made it clear that these were “false rumours”.

Scottish Greens MSP Maggie Chapman. Image: DC Thomson.

North East Greens MSP Maggie Chapman, a vocal supporter of the reforms, condemned Mr Fraser’s remarks.

She said: “This is an utterly insensitive and inappropriate thing for an elected representative to say.

“It lays bare the Tories’ complete failure to grasp the fact that binary gender identities are restrictive and fail to capture the full, beautiful diversity of humanity.”

Mr Fraser hit back, saying: “Most Scots are appalled that the SNP-Green Government ignores its day job to promote ideology that threatens the rights of women to single-sex spaces.

“Extremist views such as those of Maggie Chapman should have no place in government.”

Perthshire SNP John Nicolson also waded into the row, criticising Tory rival Mr Fraser.

He said: “You can be certain if there’s something foolish needing said on behalf of the Scottish Tories, Murdo Fraser will be at the top of the queue volunteering to say it.”

Conversation