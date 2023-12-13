EXCLUSIVE: Fife Labour hopeful’s opponent wants him reinstated after ‘sexy’ books row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Fife Labour hopeful’s opponent wants him reinstated after ‘sexy’ books row

Lynn Davis, who was standing against Altany Craik for the Labour nomination, told The Courier he should be allowed back into the race.

Labour candidate Altany Craik and Lynn Davis
Lynn Davis and Altany Craik had been vying for support to stand as Labour's candidate. Image: DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

The opponent of the Fife Labour election hopeful who was ordered to stand down due to fears about his “sexy and satanic” books has said the party should reinstate him.

Lynn Davis and Altany Craik had been vying for support from local party members to become the Labour candidate in Glenrothes at the next General Election.

But the contest was suddenly suspended as party bosses told Mr Craik they had concerns about books he has written.

A supernatural horror author, insiders said his titles had been considered “too sexy and satanic” for Labour chiefs.

Now, Ms Davis has told The Courier she believes her opponent should be reinstated.

Councillor Altany Craik.

She said: “Altany has been a supportive friend and ally over the years.

“On Thursday, I was disappointed to be alerted to the halt in proceedings, which I could not understand.

“It wasn’t until the following days I was made aware of the allegations surrounding this.

“I believe Altany should be reinstated as a candidate.”

Labour sources in Fife have reacted angrily to Mr Craik being sidelined, with legendary Scots author Irvine Welsh also taking a swipe at the party.

“Barbara Cartland‘s novels would be too sexy and satanic for Starmer’s Labour Party,” he joked.

The race to be Labour candidate at the General Election – expected next year – has now been suspended.

The shortlist will be reopened to allow fresh candidates to come forward before a vote among local members.

Candidate ‘could be allowed to return’ in New Year

But we can also reveal some senior figures are suggesting the party should “quietly allow” Mr Craik to return to the contest in the New Year.

“This has been extremely embarrassing for them. I don’t think they realised just how silly they would look. They also underestimated how angry members would be locally,” they added.

Mr Craik – a senior councillor in the Fife Council administration – is a popular figure in Fife politics and in the party nationally

Labour commentator Duncan Hothersall said the councillor was “one of the party’s finest.”

He wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Altany Craik is one Scottish Labour’s finest, not just in terms of his ideals and character but also as someone willing to put in the hard graft on an endless number of cold, wet evenings with little hope of glory at the end of it.

“I hope any issues can be sorted.”

Conversation