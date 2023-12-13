EXCLUSIVE: Fife Labour hopeful’s opponent wants him reinstated after ‘sexy’ books row

The opponent of the Fife Labour election hopeful who was ordered to stand down due to fears about his “sexy and satanic” books has said the party should reinstate him.

Lynn Davis and Altany Craik had been vying for support from local party members to become the Labour candidate in Glenrothes at the next General Election.

But the contest was suddenly suspended as party bosses told Mr Craik they had concerns about books he has written.

A supernatural horror author, insiders said his titles had been considered “too sexy and satanic” for Labour chiefs.

Now, Ms Davis has told The Courier she believes her opponent should be reinstated.

She said: “Altany has been a supportive friend and ally over the years.

“On Thursday, I was disappointed to be alerted to the halt in proceedings, which I could not understand.

“It wasn’t until the following days I was made aware of the allegations surrounding this.

“I believe Altany should be reinstated as a candidate.”

Labour sources in Fife have reacted angrily to Mr Craik being sidelined, with legendary Scots author Irvine Welsh also taking a swipe at the party.

“Barbara Cartland‘s novels would be too sexy and satanic for Starmer’s Labour Party,” he joked.

The race to be Labour candidate at the General Election – expected next year – has now been suspended.

The shortlist will be reopened to allow fresh candidates to come forward before a vote among local members.

Candidate ‘could be allowed to return’ in New Year

But we can also reveal some senior figures are suggesting the party should “quietly allow” Mr Craik to return to the contest in the New Year.

“This has been extremely embarrassing for them. I don’t think they realised just how silly they would look. They also underestimated how angry members would be locally,” they added.

Mr Craik – a senior councillor in the Fife Council administration – is a popular figure in Fife politics and in the party nationally

Labour commentator Duncan Hothersall said the councillor was “one of the party’s finest.”

He wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Altany Craik is one Scottish Labour’s finest, not just in terms of his ideals and character but also as someone willing to put in the hard graft on an endless number of cold, wet evenings with little hope of glory at the end of it.

“I hope any issues can be sorted.”