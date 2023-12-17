Dundee actor Brian Cox brands Michelle Mone ‘obscene’ after bombshell PPE scandal interview

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Dundee actor Brian Cox brands Michelle Mone ‘obscene’ after bombshell PPE scandal interview

The Succession actor hit out after Michelle Mone admitted she stands to benefit from a contract between the UK Government and a PPE firm.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
Dundee actor Brian Cox. Image: PA.
Dundee actor Brian Cox. Image: PA.

Dundee actor Brian Cox has branded Baroness Michelle Mone “obscene” after her bombshell BBC interview over the escalating PPE scandal.

The Scottish Tory peer admitted she stands to benefit from a contract between the UK Government and firm Medpro, which is under criminal investigation.

The business tycoon said she made an “error” when previously denying her links to the company, but said lying to the media was “not a crime”.

Lady Mone made the startling admissions in her first major interview since the row first broke with BBC journalist Laura Kuenssberg.

Baroness Michelle Mone is at the centre of a major PPE scandal.

Speaking along with her husband Doug Barrowman, she insisted the pair have “no case to answer”, even though she benefits from his financial trusts.

The couple claim they have been made “scapegoats” for the government’s wider failings on PPE during the Covid pandemic.

Hours later Succession star Mr Cox, appearing as a guest on Ms Kuenssberg’s BBC Sunday show, aired his thoughts on the scandal.

He said: “In times of a major crisis like we had with Covid, to take advantage of a situation like that, there’s something obscene about it as far as I’m concerned.

“You have to behave with utmost scrutiny. And there wasn’t enough scrutiny in this case, I don’t think, at all, which has led to her being in this situation.

‘Lack of scrutiny’

He added: “I find the lack of scrutiny in the government in dealing with this is what’s questionable. That should have been looked at.

“When there’s a major crisis, naturally people are looking to the advantage of making money out of it, that’s a kind of instinctive thing, but it’s wrong, and it should be curbed.”

Mr Cox was again critical of Rishi Sunak’s controversial Rwanda scheme to send illegal migrants abroad, which has been blocked by British courts.

On Monday we revealed the veteran actor, a vocal pro-independence supporter, joined calls for a new plan to help refugees.

The film star said the UK’s asylum system needs a “total rethink” and branded it a “shambles”.

During his appearance on Ms Kuenssberg’s show, Mr Cox also revealed he had declined the opportunity to star on Strictly Come Dancing.

On Thursday, the Dundee actor dropped the F-bomb on BBC’s Newsnight in the show’s final broadcast of the year.

Conversation