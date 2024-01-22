EXCLUSIVE: Dundee City Council suspends 5 in crackdown on work-shy staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee City Council suspends 5 in crackdown on work-shy staff

It is understood the group of electricians was hauled in for meetings with Dundee City Council bosses over alleged misconduct related to time management.

Derek Healey By Derek Healey
Dundee City Council. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee City Council. Image: DC Thomson

Five people have been suspended in a crackdown on work-shy council staff in Dundee, The Courier can reveal.

It is understood the group of electricians was hauled in for meetings with Dundee City Council bosses over alleged misconduct related to time management and other issues.

A source close to the local authority confirmed the move came after senior staff were prompted to look more closely at time sheets submitted by workers.

Another source with knowledge of the situation claimed some employees had been visiting the gym on council time.

He told us there is a feeling of fear among the workers over who could get pulled in next for questioning.

He described the situation as a “shambles” and feared there would not be enough people left to do the work that needs to be done.

Dundee City Council declined to comment on these allegations.

Dundee City Council in ‘severe action’

Kevin Keenan, the Labour group leader on the council, said he expects a full update from local authority officials.

He said: “If five people have been suspended then that is quite a severe action that has been taken.

Kevin Keenan.

“It concerns me because we need the people that we’ve got out carrying out as much work as they can because repairs in council housing are backlogged severely.

“We need people in their work and delivering the job we employ them for.”

Staff in the council‘s Construction Services department held a strike last year over its vehicle tracking policy and use of subcontractors.

Union leaders have long opposed workers being routinely tracked to make sure they are where they are supposed to be while on the clock.

A troubled department

The Construction Services department was at the centre of a major corporate fraud probe after The Courier revealed two employees were taken on a golf trip to the Spanish coast by a council contractor.

The Procurator Fiscal dropped a case against the two men, as well as a manager at Edmundson Electrical who was involved in arranging the trip.

Meanwhile, another employee in the troubled department, electrical supervisor Iain Gardyne, narrowly avoided a jail term after we separately exposed him for selling council-owned smoke alarms and sensors on eBay.

Iain Gardyne. Image: Supplied

Mr Gardyne, who spent nearly four years helping himself to the alarms in a bid to help pay off £65,000 of gambling debts, was sentenced to eight months on an electronic tag.

It is understood a number of other Construction Services staff have also been the subject of inquiries by officials.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We do not comment on individual personnel matters.”

