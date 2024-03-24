Dundee SNP council leader deletes X account after row over ‘misleading’ economic figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Dundee SNP council leader deletes X account after row over ‘misleading’ economic figures

John Alexander insisted his decision to leave the social media platform was not linked to the row online.

By Justin Bowie
Dundee Council leader John Alexander. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Dundee Council leader John Alexander. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Dundee’s SNP council chief John Alexander has deleted his social media account on X after a row which saw him accused of peddling misleading economic figures.

Mr Alexander faced heavy criticism for claiming a major UK economic survey allocates higher interest payments to Scotland than it should.

The council leader was speaking at the Scotonomics Festival in Dundee, a pro-independence event discussing the country’s finances.

Mr Alexander said the annual Gers statistics – which analyse how much Scotland’s economy brings in against how much it spends – were “fundamentally flawed”.

He insisted 15% of the UK’s interest payments are designated to Scotland in the yearly reports, even though the country has around just 8% of Britain’s overall population.

That’s despite the Scottish Government’s own website stating that Scotland is given a “population share” of the UK’s debt interest, totalling £9.1 billion last year.

Why is Gers often controversial?

The Gers figures have developed into a key flashpoint in the independence row between those in favour and against.

Unionists regularly claim the statistics show Scotland benefits economically from being part of the UK, but independence supporters dispute this.

Mr Alexander said the decision to delete his X account was not due to the ensuing row over his remarks.

He insisted the social media site – formerly known as Twitter – had “continued to go downhill” and now had the “least value” for engaging with constituents.

The council leader, who represents the Strathmartine ward, said residents could still get in touch with him on other online platforms.

‘Fabricated claims’

Sam Taylor, who runs pro-UK think tank These Islands, flagged Mr Alexander’s comments on social media and noted the Dundee council chief had deleted his account.

He told us: “For a council leader to be pushing fabricated claims to a public audience is extremely worrying. He should make a public apology and correction.”

Mr Taylor also claimed the Dundee council leader was peddling a “baseless conspiracy theory”.

Mr Alexander denied this, saying the accusation did not merit a response.

During the economics event, he had said: “Fundamentally what we all know is, those figures in many respects are flawed.

“Under the current system, and under the current accounting processes that lead to the kind of output from Gers, there is significant variances.

“Things like the percentage associated with interest payments compared to our population share – 8.2% in terms of population share, but our percentage for the payments is 15%.”

Murdo Fraser
Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament.

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Murdo Fraser claimed the Dundee Scotonomics event had turned into a “car crash” – and insisted Mr Alexander was trying to “mislead” voters.

He added: “Given the weakness of the separatist case, we have become accustomed to nationalists ignoring evidence and distorting the facts.”

Angus MP Dave Doogan – who spoke at the event – also faced scrutiny for spreading a claim that the island of Islay has a bigger economy than Birmingham, due to the whisky industry.

He admitted he had no evidence for this, saying: “I don’t know if that’s true. I’d like it very much to be true.”

Mr Doogan was also critical of the Gers statistics, insisting they do not give a “complete picture” of Scotland’s economic performance.

The SNP was contacted for comment.

More from Scottish politics

The financial wellbeing service has supported 925 families since April 2023 (Danny Lawson/PA)
Charity says one in four children living in poverty in Scotland
Public health leaders in England back Scottish Government's plan to raise minimum price of…
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: DC Thomson
12 months of turmoil: Humza Yousaf's rollercoaster year since Nicola Sturgeon quit
3
Sir Keir Starmer with Anas Sarwar. Image: PA.
Labour has no candidates in third of Scottish Westminster seats - including all constituencies…
Scottish Information Commissioner David Hamilton at his office in St Andrews.
Fife-based information commissioner on decision to defend public’s right to know after Scottish Government’s…
FREE PICTURE: Val McDermid Launches Rock Trust Homelessness Anthology Book, Fri 04/03/2022: Scottish writers and youth homelessness charity Rock Trust join forces with a new anthology of poetry and prose: All the Way Home features new pieces by iconic Scottish writers including Val McDermid and Scabby Queen author Kirstin Innes, alongside personal essays by those who have experienced youth homelessness. Marking 30 years of their work supporting young people affected by homelessness in Scotland, Rock Trust partnered with independent publishers Taproot Press to bring the book to life and highlight the countrys ongoing youth homelessness crisis. Each contribution explores the idea of home and the realities of homelessness, of family and belonging. Val McDermid is pictured launching the All the Way Home anthology at the Golden Hare Books independent bookshop, Stockbridge, Edinburgh. More information in accompanying Press Release amd from: Madeline Cross at Rock Trust on 07714 847 240 - madeline.cross@rocktrust.org.uk Photography for Rock Trust from: Colin Hattersley Photography - www.colinhattersley.com - cphattersley@gmail.com - 07974 957 388.
EXCLUSIVE: Fife author Val McDermid reveals freedom of speech concerns over new hate crime…
Humza Yousaf and Rishi Sunak lead the Scottish and UK governments. Image: DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Fornethy House abuse survivors on their fight for justice
This month 200 new recruits began training (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police Scotland ‘concerned Hate Crime Bill will create additional pressures’
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Kenzie Gillies/DC Thomson
Humza Yousaf reacts to Perthshire SNP MP Pete Wishart’s criticism of ‘Tory-free’ Scotland slogan
6
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison.
Fornethy abuse scandal: Shona Robison to be grilled on compensation calls

Conversation