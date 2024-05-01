The Stooshie: Greens MSP Maggie Chapman on question of confidence in her own party leaders

Greens MSP Maggie Chapman sidestepped a questions of confidence in her own party leaders a week after they were ditched from the Scottish Government.

She was directly asked if she supported Patrick Harvie and Lorna slater as co-conveners.

“As I’ve said, our party is a party of democracy,” she said in an interview on The Stooshie, the politics podcast from The Courier.

“Both Patrick and Lorna were elected by our party members to be co-leaders of the party.

“Until they are defeated or they stand down, they remain our party leaders, of course they do.”

The party executive were scheduled to meet on Thursday evening where discussions cover internal party maters.

There are “ongoing discussions” about what happened with the ending of the Bute House Agreement, Ms Chapman told The Stooshie.

Talks will identify options for the future.

“From small interest groups to branches to national party councils and execs, there are ongoing discussions, as you would expect given the change in how we work with the Scottish Government,” she added.

Humza Yousaf ditches Greens from government

Mr Harvie and Ms Slater were furious at being dropped from the SNP-Green deal last week.

The party refused to prop up the minority government under Humza Yousaf anymore.

That sparked a collapse in authority and a decision by Mr Yousaf on Monday to quit.

Green party insiders say the mood is reflective in the party since the Bute House Agreement was scrapped, but there is no clamour to change the leadership.

Mr Harvie had said an emergency meeting set up before they were removed from government would be like a vote of confidence in his own position.

It’s understood there will no longer be any vote given the events of recent days.

Humza Yousaf quits, Dundee reacts

You can listen the full conservation, with reaction and discussion on Mr Yousaf’s resignation and what happens next, on The Stooshie here.

This week’s episode also hears from people in Dundee, where Mr Yousaf lives with his family.

Mixed reactions were put forward as the contest to find a new SNP leader continues.

Listen to The Stooshie: Humza Yousaf quits – what now for the SNP?