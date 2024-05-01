The Stooshie: Greens MSP Maggie Chapman on question of confidence in her own party leaders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Stooshie: Greens MSP Maggie Chapman on question of confidence in her own party leaders

Speaking to our politics podcast, the North East regional politician was asked if she stood by Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater after a week of chaos.

Scottish Green party co-leaders Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie. Image: PA
By Andy Philip

Greens MSP Maggie Chapman sidestepped a questions of confidence in her own party leaders a week after they were ditched from the Scottish Government.

She was directly asked if she supported Patrick Harvie and Lorna slater as co-conveners.

“As I’ve said, our party is a party of democracy,” she said in an interview on The Stooshie, the politics podcast from The Courier.

“Both Patrick and Lorna were elected by our party members to be co-leaders of the party.

“Until they are defeated or they stand down, they remain our party leaders, of course they do.”

Maggie Chapman is an MSP for the North East region, covering Dundee, Angus, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The party executive were scheduled to meet on Thursday evening where discussions cover internal party maters.

There are “ongoing discussions” about what happened with the ending of the Bute House Agreement, Ms Chapman told The Stooshie.

Talks will identify options for the future.

“From small interest groups to branches to national party councils and execs, there are ongoing discussions, as you would expect given the change in how we work with the Scottish Government,” she added.

Humza Yousaf ditches Greens from government

Mr Harvie and Ms Slater were furious at being dropped from the SNP-Green deal last week.

The party refused to prop up the minority government under Humza Yousaf anymore.

That sparked a collapse in authority and a decision by Mr Yousaf on Monday to quit.

Humza Yousaf quit as first minister. Image: PA.

Green party insiders say the mood is reflective in the party since the Bute House Agreement was scrapped, but there is no clamour to change the leadership.

Mr Harvie had said an emergency meeting set up before they were removed from government would be like a vote of confidence in his own position.

It’s understood there will no longer be any vote given the events of recent days.

You can listen the full conservation, with reaction and discussion on Mr Yousaf’s resignation and what happens next, on The Stooshie here.

This week’s episode also hears from people in Dundee, where Mr Yousaf lives with his family.

Mixed reactions were put forward as the contest to find a new SNP leader continues.

Conversation