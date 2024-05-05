SNP insiders optimistic over John Swinney leadership – and chance to leave ‘culture wars’ behind

SNP insiders have spoken of a renewed sense of unity ahead of John Swinney becoming the party’s next leader – and optimism at the opportunity to leave behind “divisive” culture wars.

It comes as Westminster leader Stephen Flynn told The Sunday Post there is no truth in reports he is part of a long-term plot to ensure former finance secretary Kate Forbes is permanently locked out of Bute House.

Forbes ruled herself out of making a second bid for the top job in just over a year, in a move that will almost certainly hand the leadership to Swinney.

But the party may be unable to avoid a leadership battle after SNP activist Graeme McCormick used the independence march in Glasgow to drum up support for his candidacy.

He has claimed to have enough support to become a candidate.

Plan to stop Kate Forbes ‘made-up nonsense’

It had been reported senior figures are plotting to prevent the party moving to right under her leadership by parachuting Flynn is as the “long-term option” ahead of the 2026 Scottish Parliament election.

But Flynn rubbished these claims, telling us: “This is made-up nonsense designed to divide the SNP. It won’t work. John Swinney will be an excellent first minister and party leader – and he has my full support.”

Party hopes to mend divisions

Humza Yousaf’s leadership collapsed following a number of failed policies spearheaded by the Greens, such as the deposit return scheme and Gender Recognition Reform Bill, as well as abandoned flagship climate goals.

He also faced criticism for failing to find a way to bring one-time leadership rival Kate Forbes into his Cabinet.

It is understood Forbes will now be offered a significant role as part of Swinney’s top team. Party figures hope the move will help to mend divisions.

Perthshire South and Kinross-shire MSP Jim Fairlie, whose constituency neighbours John Swinney’s, said the level of unity felt among the SNP group in Parliament on Thursday is one he has never experienced before.

He said Greens co-convener Patrick Harvie’s refusal to say if he backs the Cass review into gender services was set to present more problems for Yousaf before the plug was pulled on the SNP-Green power sharing agreement.

Focusing on what matters to voters

Fairlie hopes the end of the deal will now provide an opportunity for the SNP to win over voters alienated by policies seen as tied to the Greens.

He said: “We’re going to get back to the issues that people want us to deal with. We’re going to get back to growing the economy and eradicating poverty, dealing with our climate change targets.

“As far as I’m concerned, the divisive stuff, the culture wars, all of that kind of thing, we need to just get rid of it. Nothing good has come out of it and I think this is perfect opportunity to do that.”

SNP MP Chris Stephens said Swinney represents a good choice and an opportunity to move on.

He told us: “We’re on the doors campaigning three times a week.

“I think there was a feeling among some voters that we weren’t dealing with the things that matter to people, like cost of living.

“I’ve been concentrating on cost of living, Stephen [Flynn] has been concentrating on cost of living, but it’s not been cutting through because people watch what is going on up the road and we seem to be talking more about everything else but these issues.

“I think it’s an opportunity for some focus.”