What next for John Swinney? The road to Bute House as activist claims he could prompt contest

As nominations to become the next SNP leader close - we take a look at what will happen next.

By Alasdair Clark

John Swinney will learn whether his road to Bute House will be a smoothe one on Monday as nominations to become the next SNP leader and First Minister of Scotland close.

The party’s group of MSPs in Holyrood were hopeful the SNP could avoid a bitter leadership contest after Kate Forbes ruled herself out.

With only Perthshire MSP Mr Swinney coming forward as a candidate, it seemed likely he would enjoy a coronation.

But reports suggests party member Graeme McCormick used an independence march over the weekend to drum up support for his candidacy.

John Swinney speaks at his campaign launch on Thursday. Image: PA

It’s understood Mr McCormick believes he will likely receive the 100 nominations from at least 20 SNP branches before the Monday deadline.

If he does the party will be forced to run a leadership election, something insiders say will prove costly both politically and financially.

“We will look ridiculous,” one insider said bluntly.

If Mr McCormick does make it onto the ballot, SNP members would vote on whether he or Mr Swinney should replace Humza Yousaf as party leader.

John Swinney urges unity

But only an MSP can become first minister, so even if Mr McCormick was elected the party’s elected members at Holyrood would have to nominate someone to the top job.

Mr Swinney told the BBC he would support the internal democratic process, but added: “I think it would be better if we just got on with things, that we started the rebuilding of the SNP and its political strength.”

He added he thought the “overwhelming majority” of party members “wanted to get on with it”.

Asked where the party “disunity” came from, he cited the difficult leadership contest in 2023, which saw Mr Yousaf, Ms Forbes and Ash Regan, condemn each other’s records and social views.

“I think we have basically just had a rough couple of years,” he added.

Bute House, the first minister’s official residence. Image: PA

What happens if there’s no SNP leadership election?

Monday afternoon

If there is no internal ballot of SNP members, Mr Swinney could become his party’s leader as early as Monday afternoon if events follow a similar timetable to when Humza Yousaf took over from Nicola Sturgeon.

Tuesday

On Tuesday the Scottish Parliament would hold a debate on who it should nominate as First Minister.

Opposition leaders are free to nominate themselves, but Mr Swinney would only need more votes than all of the other candidates combined – a simple majority – to win parliament’s recommendation to the King.

Wednesday

If John Swinney is successfully nominated as first minister he will be appointed via Royal Warrant – a legal document authorised by the King.

On Wednesday morning he would be sworn in by the Lord President at the Court of Session, Scotland’s supreme court.

The Court of Session in Edinburgh.

This would mark Mr Swinney’s formal appointment as First Minister of Scotland.

The Courier understands Mr Swinney has already had conversations with the permanent secretary of the Scottish Government, and it’s likely these would continue as he sets out his government’s priorities.

On Wednesday afternoon he may focus on appointing his cabinet, assigning roles such as deputy first minister and health secretary. These roles are subject to parliament’s approval.

Thursday

Mr Swinney is likely to take part in his first session of First Minister’s Questions.