VIDEO: John Swinney praises wife’s support through MS to help him become new first minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

VIDEO: John Swinney praises wife’s support through MS to help him become new first minister

Elizabeth Quigley and their extended family watched his first speech to parliament as leader of the SNP government.

By Andy Philip

An emotional John Swinney praised the strength of his wife as she watched him become first minister of Scotland.

Elizabeth Quigley has multiple sclerosis and “much to her frustration” has to rely on her husband for support, he told parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

It was a personal moment of reflection in a speech otherwise focused on marking his new job as first minister, following a vote moments earlier which endorsed his position at Holyrood.

John Swinney, his son Matthew – who is now 13 – and wife Elizabeth Quigley. Image: DC Thomson.

Looking to the public gallery, he said: “My wife Elizabeth has multiple sclerosis. She is indefatigable in trying to make sure MS does not get in the way of her living life to the full.

“But much to her frustration she does often have to rely on her husband for support and assistance.

“I could not just commit myself to become first minister without being able to properly work out with my family how we would be able to manage as a family.

“We’ve talked that through and we will manage.

“But I cannot let that moment pass without making clear to Elizabeth my profound eternal gratitude for the sacrifices she is prepared to make to enable her husband to serve our country as first minister.”

John Swinney only launched his leadership campaign on Thursday last week. Image: PA

MSPs applauded as Ms Quigley – a BBC reporter – looked on, flanked by family in the upper floor of the debating chamber.

Mr Swinney made special mention of his late mum.

“My only regret is my beloved mother did not live long enough to see this day,” he said.

He noted the parish minister said she would have been “quietly proud”.

And in another nod to his home town of Blairgowrie, he quoted from poet Hamish Henderson.

‘Resilient’

Mr Swinney drew on his family support days after explaining the tough family choices he had to make in an interview with The Courier.

Son Matthew, 13, was also watching on.

Speaking to The Courier last week, Mr Swinney expanded on the bid discussions before he felt able to stand for SNP leader.

“His question to me was ‘if you become first minister can I still play hockey?’, I said it would be permissible.

John Swinney and son
John Swinney with his son Matthew in 2017. Image: DC Thomson

“He’s a very resilient young lad, and as long as he gets to play hockey he’ll be fine,” Mr Swinney, who has three children, said.

Having been elected unopposed to the SNP top job, he saw off opposition parties to be endorsed as first minister.

Noting the many bridges he will have to mend, he admitted to playing a part in polarised politics.

“Whether that’s shouted put downs from the front bench or heckling from a sedentary position, I do promise that will all stop. I have changed,” he said.

“Perhaps time will tell.”

Conversation