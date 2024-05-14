EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside told to make £45m more cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside told to make £45m more cuts

Government-imposed cuts created a situation where staff feel like they are "trying to fill a bucket with a hole in the bottom", insiders claim.

Ninewells Hospital, NHS Tayside
NHS Tayside is facing budget pressures. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

NHS Tayside will be forced to find over £45 million in cuts after the Scottish Government rejected its draft budget.

The health board was told it would be required to reduce its spending after the SNP government was “unable” to agree a financial plan submitted earlier this year.

Senior insiders warn the cuts will harm patients.

One said staff felt they were “trying to fill a bucket with a hole in it”.

In its response to the draft budget, the government told NHS Tayside it would have to reduce its “brokerage cap” by £16.5million this year.

The cap represents the amount the health board expects it will spend in response to demand compared to the funding grant it receives from government.

John Swinney is likely to face pressure over Scotland’s struggling NHS. Image: PA

The health board also has to find savings of 3% on its annual £930m total budget.

Taken together, that means health chiefs have to find £45m.

The Courier has been told there is now significant concern additional capacity cannot be create to tackle backlogs.

An NHS Tayside source warned it was the “wrong time” to cut as the recovery from the pandemic continues.

“This will ultimately worsen patient outcomes,” they said.

‘It’s like trying to fill a bucket with a hole in it’

“You’ve got to remember so much was cancelled during Covid-19 and we’re currently just trying to catch up on that while the same level of new demand arises with no new money.

“It’s like trying to fill a bucket with a hole in it.”

A second source said they did not know where the cuts would come from but that there is simply “not enough money” coming from Holyrood to fund the NHS and social care services.

The 3% savings demand means finance chiefs in Tayside will have to identify efficiencies of around £28.5m.

‘Difficult choices’ coming for NHS Tayside

Finance director Stuart Lyall told the board members at NHS Tayside that the current £83 million funding gap is “significantly more” than the savings requirement imposed by government.

While he said there was a “level of confidence” that the savings will be achieved, the board will have to consider “difficult choices”.

Michael Marra
North East MSP Michael Marra. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra, who represents the North East, said: “The impact of budget cuts to NHS Tayside will be felt in cuts to frontline services and longer waiting times.

“With almost one in six Scots stuck on an NHS waiting list, further cuts could not be coming at a worse time.

“Amongst the political turmoil of the last fortnight, the SNP have emerged saying more of the same will do just fine.

“But people across Tayside know that is not good enough.

“As demand continues to rise, our NHS urgently needs the right resources for the job.”

NHS Tayside has an annual budget of nearly £1 billion. Image: DC Thomson.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said the £14.2 billion  provided to the NHS represented a real-terms increase of 3%.

She said: “The budget takes NHS Tayside’s overall funding for 2024-25 to over £951.2 million.

“Despite our significant investment, the system is under extreme pressure as a result of the ongoing impacts of Covid, Brexit, inflation, and UK Government spending decisions.

“The Scottish Government is in ongoing contact with all health boards to address the financial challenge.

“This includes scrutiny and challenge of financial plans and agreeing actions to support recurring savings and financial sustainability.”

 

Conversation