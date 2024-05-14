Dundee University chief fears immigration rule changes could risk funding chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Dundee University chief fears immigration rule changes could risk funding chaos

A new report has found no evidence of widespread abuse of the system of post study work visas for graduates.

By Alasdair Clark
Professor Iain Gillespie, principal of Dundee University. Image: Supplied
Professor Iain Gillespie, principal of Dundee University. Image: Supplied

Dundee University principal Professor Iain Gillespie has urged the UK Government to re-think restrictions on student immigration.

It comes as a new report recommends the country retains the current rules which grant university graduates a two-year work visa.

The home secretary requested the government’s Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) to review the graduate rules, with the report saying there was “no evidence” of widespread abuse.

But the Conservative government in Westminster has committed to driving down immigration numbers, with new rules barring international students from bringing dependents to the UK.

Professor Iain Gillespie, who is convener of Universities Scotland, the umbrella body representing Scottish higher education, has now urged the government to maintain the current rules.

Rishi Sunak has pledged to cut international student numbers. Image: PA

He said: “The MAC’s independent review is clear; the graduate route should remain in its current form.

“In answering the UK Government’s concerns, the MAC has found no evidence of abuse and no suggestion that the integrity of the higher education sector has been compromised.

“Even more positively, beyond the benefit the route brings to universities and students, the report makes clear the graduate route visa is working for the UK economy.”

Concerns for university funding

There are concerns across the sector that if international students numbers decline, university funding would face significant strain.

It is a concern echoed by the Dundee University principal, who added: “Having an internationally competitive post study visa is absolutely fundamental to the financial viability of Scotland’s universities.”

“The MAC is clear that if it were removed or reformed it would create an immediate and colossal funding problem across the UK.

Graduates are able to access a two-year post study work via under the current system. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“That challenge would be even greater in Scotland, as the MAC’s evidence highlights a greater reliance on international fees to cover domestic costs.”

While Scottish students study for free, universities can charge international students.

International students net Dundee University £78m

To study medicine in the City of Discovery, international students can expect to pay over £52,000 a year.

In 2022/23, international students’ tuition fees were worth £78m to the University of Dundee, around 24% of the institution’s income.

Labour insiders have indicated previously they fear this could become a “poison pill” for a potential future government led by Sir Keir Starmer.

Professor Gillespie. Image: Supplied.

There are also concerns about the wider impact on the economy, particularly in cities.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander, speaking in his role as chair of Scottish Cities Alliance, said international students and graduates had an “overwhelmingly” positive impact of Scotland.

“Their diverse skills and talents enrich our city economies and offer solutions to demographic challenges and skill shortages.

“Importantly, they are the bedrock upon which we as city leaders aim to support our cities transition to net zero and embrace a tech driven future, tackle inequalities and increase productivity.

Graduate visa ‘economically vital’ to Scotland

“The graduate route visa, in its current form, is economically vital for Scotland and alongside Universities Scotland, the alliance partners would welcome ongoing dialogue with the UK Government on the role the visa has to play as part of bolstering the economic competitiveness of our cities and attracting new investment.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “We are committed to attracting the best and brightest to study at our world-class universities, whilst preventing abuse of our immigration system, which is why the Home Secretary commissioned an independent review of the graduate route.

“We have already taken decisive action to address unsustainable levels of migration and our plans are working, with a 24% drop in visa applications across key routes in the first 3 months of this year, compared with the same period last year.

“We are considering the review’s findings very closely and we will respond fully in due course.”

Scottish migration minister urges Tory government to think carefully

Scottish Government migration minister Kaukab Stewart said: “Any move to restrict international students’ ability to stay in Scotland after graduation would be absurd in response to the report published today, particularly in light of the demographic challenges we face.

“The UK Government must now carefully consider the consequences of restricting the graduate route and the devastating impact this could have on Scotland’s higher education sector, our communities and our economy.”

