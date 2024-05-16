Moray SNP minister Richard Lochhead in intensive care after major surgery

Moray SNP minister Richard Lochhead is in intensive care after major surgery in Aberdeen.

The veteran nationalist is in a “stable condition” following the procedure and is making “good progress” as he recovers, despite some complications.

Last week we reported Mr Lochhead had been rushed to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin after taking ill.

He was then taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where the operation was carried out.

Mr Lochhead said after he was initially admitted to hospital that he would have to “take some time” to get better before returning to parliament.

‘Deep gratitude’

In a statement today, his office said: “It is hard for us to express our deep gratitude to the NHS staff involved in Richard’s care.

“He and his family have been blown away by the compassion, dedication, and skill of clinicians in both Elgin and Aberdeen.

“We will never be able to thank them enough for all they’ve done – and continue to do – for him.”

Mr Lochhead’s staff will continue to deal with any local concerns raised by constituents while he recovers.

The Moray MSP remained in his role as the SNP’s business minister when new First Minister John Swinney announced his cabinet earlier this month.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes, who is also economy secretary, has taken over responsibility for his brief while he is absent.

Senior SNP MSPs sent their well wishes to Mr Lochhead and his family.

First Minister John Swinney said: “Our love, thoughts, encouragement and support are with Richard, Fiona and their family.”