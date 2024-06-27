Kirkcaldy SNP candidate says independence supporters should use civil disobedience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy SNP candidate says independence supporters should use civil disobedience

Westminster hopeful Lesley Bakhouse said independence campaigners may need to find "alternative routes" to settle the question.

By Alasdair Clark
SNP candidate Kirkcaldy and John Swinney
SNP candidate Lesley Backhouse with party leader John Swinney. Image: PA

Yes campaigners could use civil disobedience if a request for a second independence referendum is refused, the SNP’s Kirkcaldy candidate has said.

Lesley Backhouse pointed to the Suffragette movement, saying nationalists could explore other avenues to force the issue.

The National said Ms Backhouse, a Fife councillor, had cited “civil disobedience” movements behind opposition to the Skye Bridge tolls and the poll tax.

Exorbitant tolls on the bridge prompted massive anger among islanders, with many threatening to refuse to pay despite the potential consequences.

She told the newspaper: “I’m going to have to re-read up on what the Suffragettes did and find out what’s within the Westminster rules and regulations, things that you can do within there to push forward.”

Lesley Backhouse is also a Fife councillor. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The comment prompted calls from a Labour source for the SNP to suspend the candidate.

They told The Courier: “Not a vote has been cast and this candidate is stoking division. It is clear that the SNP have no interest of solving the problems facing people in Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy.”

The SNP manifesto says the party will begin negotiations to bring about Scottish independence with the next Westminster government if they win more than 29 seats in the election.

Keir Starmer rules out indy talks

But Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer have both ruled out granting a request for a fresh vote.

Sir Keir was asked on a visit to Scotland if he would engage in talks with the SNP government at Holyrood if their threshold was met.

“No,” he said.

Labour candidate Melanie Ward. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Current polls suggest the SNP could be on course to lose seats to a resurgent Labour party, including in Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy.

Political forecaster Electoral Calculus gives Labour’s candidate Melanie Ward an 86% likelihood of winning the seat.

YouGov also predict a Labour win in the Lang Toun, which was represented by Gordon Brown while he was prime minister.

Responding to her SNP opponent’s comments, Ms Ward said: “It is disappointing to hear another SNP candidate putting party before country.

‘People don’t want more division’

“People don’t want more division – at this election people, including many who’ve voted SNP in the past, aren’t demanding more of the same from the SNP and the Tories.

“They want action to bring down bills, deliver jobs and rebuild our public services – and if they vote Labour on July 4 that is what they’ll get.”

Lesley Backhouse and the SNP have been approached for comment.

