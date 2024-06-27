Kirkcaldy SNP candidate says independence supporters should use civil disobedience

Yes campaigners could use civil disobedience if a request for a second independence referendum is refused, the SNP’s Kirkcaldy candidate has said.

Lesley Backhouse pointed to the Suffragette movement, saying nationalists could explore other avenues to force the issue.

The National said Ms Backhouse, a Fife councillor, had cited “civil disobedience” movements behind opposition to the Skye Bridge tolls and the poll tax.

Exorbitant tolls on the bridge prompted massive anger among islanders, with many threatening to refuse to pay despite the potential consequences.

She told the newspaper: “I’m going to have to re-read up on what the Suffragettes did and find out what’s within the Westminster rules and regulations, things that you can do within there to push forward.”

The comment prompted calls from a Labour source for the SNP to suspend the candidate.

They told The Courier: “Not a vote has been cast and this candidate is stoking division. It is clear that the SNP have no interest of solving the problems facing people in Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy.”

The SNP manifesto says the party will begin negotiations to bring about Scottish independence with the next Westminster government if they win more than 29 seats in the election.

Keir Starmer rules out indy talks

But Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer have both ruled out granting a request for a fresh vote.

Sir Keir was asked on a visit to Scotland if he would engage in talks with the SNP government at Holyrood if their threshold was met.

“No,” he said.

Current polls suggest the SNP could be on course to lose seats to a resurgent Labour party, including in Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy.

Political forecaster Electoral Calculus gives Labour’s candidate Melanie Ward an 86% likelihood of winning the seat.

YouGov also predict a Labour win in the Lang Toun, which was represented by Gordon Brown while he was prime minister.

Responding to her SNP opponent’s comments, Ms Ward said: “It is disappointing to hear another SNP candidate putting party before country.

‘People don’t want more division’

“People don’t want more division – at this election people, including many who’ve voted SNP in the past, aren’t demanding more of the same from the SNP and the Tories.

“They want action to bring down bills, deliver jobs and rebuild our public services – and if they vote Labour on July 4 that is what they’ll get.”

Lesley Backhouse and the SNP have been approached for comment.