Postal vote delays: What to do in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Postal vote delays: What to do in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perth

First Minister John Swinney said delays in ballots arriving could mean some Scots are disenfranchised.

First Minister John Swinney said delays in ballots arriving could mean some Scots are disenfranchised.
By Alasdair Clark

New advice has been issued after voters reported delays in receiving their postal ballots for the general election across Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perth.

Many have yet to receive their ballot, prompting urgent action to ensure all voters can have their say before polls close at 10pm on July 4.

The Courier has been contacted by several local residents who say they are yet to receive their ballot.

The Electoral Management Board for Scotland (EMB) said there have been “many difficulties experienced with the delivery of postal votes” across the country.

FM ‘troubled’ by postal vote delay

First Minister John Swinney said he was “troubled” by the reports, warning it could even impact the final result.

He said: “In an election where there will be a number of marginal contests in Scotland, because there is a really intense contest going on here in Scotland, I am worried people will be disenfranchised.”

The SNP leader had already accused Rishi Sunak of being “disrespectful” with his decision to hold the election at a time when most schools in Scotland have finished for the summer and many families will be on holiday.

Print issues and Royal Mail delivery delays have been blamed. Image: PA

It is understood the issue is a result of  problems printing the materials at short notice and Royal Mail delays.

The EMB said there have been “many difficulties experienced with the delivery of postal votes”.

Convenor Malcolm Burr said: “There have been and remain issues with both suppliers and with Royal Mail across Scotland which the electoral community are dealing with as best we can.

“It should be noted that the legal and logistical timetable for this election is very tight, exacerbated in Scotland by the holiday period commencing in many areas at the end of this week.”

What to do if you haven’t received your ballot

Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perth and Kinross councils say all those who have applied for a postal vote in the general election should receive their ballot pack no later than July 1.

Those who still have not received their pack are being asked to contact their local authority using the information below.

Perth: Anyone with their ballot by July 1 is asked to email elections@pkc.gov.uk

Fife: Email postals@fife.gov.uk. If necessary you can also return your completed postal pack to Fife House, Glenrothes or any polling station in the Kingdom on July 4.

Dundee: Email ero@dundeecity.gov.uk or telephone 01382 434444 for advice. Ballots can also be returned to the box office in City Square, open Monday to Wednesday between 9am-5pm.

Angus: Contact elections@angus.gov.uk. Ballots can also be returned to Angus House, Forfar.

More from Scottish politics

Stephen Kerr
VIDEO: Angus hustings chaos as Tory hopeful Stephen Kerr accuses audience of 'intimidation'
SNP candidate Kirkcaldy and John Swinney
Kirkcaldy SNP candidate says independence supporters should use civil disobedience
10
Dundee election hustings
How Dundee voters put Westminster hopefuls to the test in city election debate
3
Dundee LAbour-SNP hustings
Fresh poll predicts Labour-SNP split in Dundee
2
Former first minister Alex Salmond.
Alex Salmond claims he will sweep Labour away in 2026 after poll suggests SNP…
9
Election candidates were grilled in a St Andrews University hustings. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Fired-up Fifers grill election candidates at heated St Andrews hustings
2
The first prisoners being released early are being freed from Scottish prisons on Wednesday and Thursday (PA)
Early release of prisoners begins to tackle overcrowding in jails
Stewart Hosie Dundee SNP
SNP's Stewart Hosie hopes to stop Labour takeover in Dundee after shock poll
21
BMA Scotland is warning that Scotland’s NHS is in crisis (Jeff Moore/PA)
Existence of NHS as we know it is under threat, warns BMA Scotland
Labour MSP Claire Baker is delighted an honoured to be presented with an award for services to the Polish community
Fife Labour MSP receives prestigious award for services to Scotland's Polish community

Conversation