Postal vote delays: What to do in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perth

New advice has been issued after voters reported delays in receiving their postal ballots for the general election across Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perth.

Many have yet to receive their ballot, prompting urgent action to ensure all voters can have their say before polls close at 10pm on July 4.

The Courier has been contacted by several local residents who say they are yet to receive their ballot.

The Electoral Management Board for Scotland (EMB) said there have been “many difficulties experienced with the delivery of postal votes” across the country.

FM ‘troubled’ by postal vote delay

First Minister John Swinney said he was “troubled” by the reports, warning it could even impact the final result.

He said: “In an election where there will be a number of marginal contests in Scotland, because there is a really intense contest going on here in Scotland, I am worried people will be disenfranchised.”

The SNP leader had already accused Rishi Sunak of being “disrespectful” with his decision to hold the election at a time when most schools in Scotland have finished for the summer and many families will be on holiday.

It is understood the issue is a result of problems printing the materials at short notice and Royal Mail delays.

The EMB said there have been “many difficulties experienced with the delivery of postal votes”.

Convenor Malcolm Burr said: “There have been and remain issues with both suppliers and with Royal Mail across Scotland which the electoral community are dealing with as best we can.

“It should be noted that the legal and logistical timetable for this election is very tight, exacerbated in Scotland by the holiday period commencing in many areas at the end of this week.”

What to do if you haven’t received your ballot

Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perth and Kinross councils say all those who have applied for a postal vote in the general election should receive their ballot pack no later than July 1.

Those who still have not received their pack are being asked to contact their local authority using the information below.

Perth: Anyone with their ballot by July 1 is asked to email elections@pkc.gov.uk

Fife: Email postals@fife.gov.uk. If necessary you can also return your completed postal pack to Fife House, Glenrothes or any polling station in the Kingdom on July 4.

Dundee: Email ero@dundeecity.gov.uk or telephone 01382 434444 for advice. Ballots can also be returned to the box office in City Square, open Monday to Wednesday between 9am-5pm.

Angus: Contact elections@angus.gov.uk. Ballots can also be returned to Angus House, Forfar.