SNP win Arbroath and Broughty Ferry in close election battle

The SNP have won the Arbroath and Broughty Ferry seat after a tight election battle.

Stephen Gethins secured the new seat for the nationalists, with 15,581 votes.

He narrowly defeated Labour’s Cheryl-Ann Cruickshank who received 14,772 votes from a turnout of 58.15%.

Meanwhile, the SNP’s Dave Doogan held onto Angus and Perthshire Glens, receiving 19,142 votes in Thursday’s poll

Both results from the newly-formed seats were declared at the Saltire Centre in Arbroath in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Courier has been monitoring all of the seats across Scotland and you can see the full results on our election tracker.

Mr Gethins said: “I’m extraordinarily grateful to everyone who voted for me and the volunteers who worked so hard to ensure this election victory, but most of all to the people who put their trust in me.

“It is now my job to represent everyone in this constituency to the best of my ability.”

“It has been a challenging night for the SNP and it’s now important that the party listens and reflects.

“The UK faces significant challenges like austerity, the cost of living crisis and Brexit, which we will challenge the new Labour government on. There will be no knee-jerk reactions from me tonight, but the party has had a challenging night, which is important to reflect on.”

What happened in Arbroath and Broughty Ferry?

Mr Gethins will be the first MP to represent the new Arbroath and Broughty Ferry seat.

There was a turnout of 58.15% and 44,277 in the new constituency, which encompasses much of the former Dundee East seat.

The SNP had held Dundee East since 2005, with the retiring Stewart Hosie sitting on a comfortable majority of 13,375.

Conservative candidate Richard Brooks came in third place, with 6,841 votes.

What were the results in Angus and Perthshire Glens?

In Angus and the Perthshire Glens, Dave Doogan held on for the SNP.

He held the previous Angus constituency since 2019 with a majority of 3,795.

He will now be the MP for a larger constituency which includes large parts of Angus and north Perthshire.

Earlier Mr Doogan said: “It’s a challenging night and we need time as a party to regroup.

“I’m not sure what the root cause of that is, but there is clearly something the Scottish people are looking for. They’re not finding it in the SNP at this election.”

In the former Perth and North Perthshire seat the SNP had also held a majority of 7,550 from the 2019 election.

The Conservative candidate Stephen Kerr came in second place, receiving 14,272 votes.

In third place was Labour candidate Elizabeth Carr-Ellis with 6,799 votes.

And in fourth was Liberal Democrats candidate Claire McLaren with 3,456 votes, followed by Reform’s Kenneth Morton on 3,246.

Mr Kerr has been a Scottish Conservatives MSP for Central Scotland since the 2021 Scottish elections.

He was born in Dundee and raised in Forfar, attending Forfar Academy.

He was also previously the MP for Stirling between 2017 and 2020.