SNP win Arbroath and Broughty Ferry in close election battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP win Arbroath and Broughty Ferry in close election battle

Stephen Gethins took the Arbroath and Broughty Ferry seat while Dave Doogan won Angus and Perthshire Glens.

By Finn Nixon
Thumbs up from new Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins. Image: Paul Reid
Thumbs up from new Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins. Image: Paul Reid

The SNP have won the Arbroath and Broughty Ferry seat after a tight election battle.

Stephen Gethins secured the new seat for the nationalists, with 15,581 votes.

He narrowly defeated Labour’s Cheryl-Ann Cruickshank who received 14,772 votes from a turnout of 58.15%.

Meanwhile, the SNP’s Dave Doogan held onto Angus and Perthshire Glens, receiving 19,142 votes in Thursday’s poll

Dave Doogan. Image: Paul Reid

Both results from the newly-formed seats were declared at the Saltire Centre in Arbroath in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Courier has been monitoring all of the seats across Scotland and you can see the full results on our election tracker.

Mr Gethins said: “I’m extraordinarily grateful to everyone who voted for me and the volunteers who worked so hard to ensure this election victory, but most of all to the people who put their trust in me.

“It is now my job to represent everyone in this constituency to the best of my ability.”

Stephen Gethins.

“It has been a challenging night for the SNP and it’s now important that the party listens and reflects.

“The UK faces significant challenges like austerity, the cost of living crisis and Brexit, which we will challenge the new Labour government on. There will be no knee-jerk reactions from me tonight, but the party has had a challenging night, which is important to reflect on.”

What happened in Arbroath and Broughty Ferry?

Mr Gethins will be the first MP to represent the new Arbroath and Broughty Ferry seat.

There was a turnout of 58.15% and 44,277 in the new constituency, which encompasses much of the former Dundee East seat.

Stephen Gethins at the Angus count. Image: Paul Reid

The SNP had held Dundee East since 2005, with the retiring Stewart Hosie sitting on a comfortable majority of 13,375.

Conservative candidate Richard Brooks came in third place, with 6,841 votes.

What were the results in Angus and Perthshire Glens?

In Angus and the Perthshire Glens, Dave Doogan held on for the SNP.

He held the previous Angus constituency since 2019 with a majority of 3,795.

He will now be the MP for a larger constituency which includes large parts of Angus and north Perthshire.

Earlier Mr Doogan said: “It’s a challenging night and we need time as a party to regroup.

“I’m not sure what the root cause of that is, but there is clearly something the Scottish people are looking for. They’re not finding it in the SNP at this election.”

In the former Perth and North Perthshire seat the SNP had also held a majority of 7,550 from the 2019 election.

Dave Doogan. Image: Paul Reid

The Conservative candidate Stephen Kerr came in second place, receiving 14,272 votes.

In third place was Labour candidate Elizabeth Carr-Ellis with 6,799 votes.

And in fourth was Liberal Democrats candidate Claire McLaren with 3,456 votes, followed by Reform’s Kenneth Morton on 3,246.

Angus and Perthshire Glens Tory candidate Stephen Kerr. Image: PA.
Angus and Perthshire Glens Conservative candidate Stephen Kerr. Image: PA.

Mr Kerr has been a Scottish Conservatives MSP for Central Scotland since the 2021 Scottish elections.

He was born in Dundee and raised in Forfar, attending Forfar Academy.

He was also previously the MP for Stirling between 2017 and 2020.

More from Scottish politics

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks to supporters amid his party's victory. Image: Jeff Moore/PA Wire
General election 2024: The news as you wake in Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Richard Baker greets supporters as he is confirmed as the next MP for Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
SNP wiped from Fife map as Labour and Lib Dems claim victory
Labour's Chris Kane won in a shock upset for the SNP.
General election 2024: Labour's Chris Kane lands shock victory over SNP in Stirling and…
General election 2024
SNP's Chris Law holds off Labour election challenge in Dundee Central by 675 votes
6
General election 2024
SNP veteran Pete Wishart defeats Tories in Perth and Kinross-shire election
How will the key seats vote in the General Election?
5 things to watch in Dundee, Stirling, Fife, Angus and Perth as election results…
Scottish National Party Leader John Swinney with SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: PA
Dramatic SNP losses predicted in Stirling, Dundee and Fife in new poll
Will the SNP benefit from boundary changes, or can the Liberal Democrats re-win in North East Fife?
North East Fife nail-biter as SNP and Lib Dem fight for every vote
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn with First Minister John Swinney in Munich for the Scotland game. Image: PA.
SNP's Stephen Flynn trolls 'Tory Boy' over England Euros stance – with help from…
10
Broughty Ferry election leaflet
Broughty Ferry election hopeful 'running from party' as Tory brand scrubbed from leaflet
6

Conversation