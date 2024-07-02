Broughty Ferry election hopeful ‘running from party’ as Tory brand scrubbed from leaflet

The Tory candidate in Arbroath and Broughty Ferry has been accused of “running from his party” after a leaflet with no Conservative branding was sent to voters.

Delivered to homes in the Ferry on Tuesday, the leaflet for Richard Brooks’ campaign did not bare the distinctive blue colour scheme associated with the Conservatives.

Barring a small logo on the back of the leaflet there was no visible marking to make clear which party Mr Brooks was representing.

The leaflet was delivered alongside another from Arbroath and Broughty Ferry hopeful Stephen Gethins, which made clear he is the SNP candidate.

One voter told The Courier the Conservative campaign material was confusing, while Mr Gethins accused his rival of “running away” from the Conservative record in government.

He said: “Obviously with the new boundaries the SNP is facing a challenge from the Tories.

“And although the SNP hasn’t got everything right, the party has a record it can be proud of both in government and on the big issues like Brexit, austerity and tackling the cost of living crisis.

Tories running away from consequences of their record

“That’s why I’m proud to stand as an SNP candidate, whereas it’s clear the Tories are running away from their own party given the devastating consequences the Conservative government has had on every person in the Arbroath and Broughty Ferry constituency.”

The local resident who shared the leaflets with The Courier said: “I’d never heard of Richard Brooks so I was quite confused by the front of the leaflet.

“I had to scour the inside to work out which party he represented. It doesn’t exactly fill you with confidence he is proud to be the Conservative candidate.”

Asked about the leaflet, a Conservative Party spokesman said: “In swathes of seats across Scotland, only a vote for Scottish Conservatives will stop the SNP.”

