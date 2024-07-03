Dramatic SNP losses predicted in Stirling, Dundee and Fife in new poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics Scottish politics

Dramatic SNP losses predicted in Stirling, Dundee and Fife in new poll

Use our map to check how your constituency is likely to end up as a wave of surprise victories is projected in crucial seats.

By Alasdair Clark
Scottish National Party Leader John Swinney with SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: PA
Scottish National Party Leader John Swinney with SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: PA

The SNP could be set for a wave of dramatic losses in Fife, Stirling and even Arbroath and Broughty Ferry, according to a new poll.

One of the last seat predictions before voting opens on Thursday suggests the nationalist could be on course to lose some of their safest seats in Scotland.

And in Stirling and Strathallan, the polls by Survation even predicts the SNP could fall into third place behind the Conservatives and Labour.

Even the most optimistic Labour insider would have said some of these predictions are in seats they didn’t expect.

If the survey of 30,000 voters is correct, the party’s recovery will be extraordinary.

You can check the projected results in the map at the foot of this article.

General Election polling place Angus
Voters will head to the polls July 4. Image: DC Thomson

Among the estimated Labour wins include Arbroath and Broughty Ferry, formerly Dundee East, where the SNP won 2019 with more than 53% of the vote.

But if the results of the poll were replicated at the ballot box, Labour would secure a narrow victory.

In Dundee Central, incumbent SNP candidate Chris Law is predicted to win with a much reduced majority.

Fife also has some key SNP-Labour battlegrounds, with three seats potentially in contention for Anas Sarwar’s Scottish Labour candidates.

Labour set for wins across Fife, polls predicts

Survation predict the party’s Graeme Downie will secure a win with over 40% over the vote in Dunfermline and Dollar.

Meanwhile Labour are also slated to win Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes and Mid Fife.

In some good news for the SNP, the party is predicted to hold onto Perth and Kinross-shire, where veteran MP Pete Wishart is the party’s candidate, and in Angus and Perthshire Glens.

Margin of error

Many of the predictions, such as the one for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry, fall within the margin of error.

And the races could be incredibly tight, with the eventual winner securing their Westminster seat with a majority of only hundreds of votes.

Tories on track for worst result ever

Nationally, Sir Keir Starmer is widely expect to be returned with a large majority, with voters potentially electing up to 484 Labour MPs.

It predicted the Conservatives would win just 64 seats – the fewest since the party was founded in 1834.

The Survation analysis used the Multilevel Regression and Post-stratification (MRP) technique that estimates public opinion at a local level from large national samples.

Rishi Sunak Perth Election Pledge
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Image: PA

Prominent Tories who would lose their seat under the model would be Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

“The Conservative Party is virtually certain to win a lower share of the vote than at any past general election,” Survation said.

Use our tool below to see how your constituency is predicted to vote.

