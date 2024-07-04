5 things to watch in Dundee, Stirling, Fife, Angus and Perth as election results roll in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

5 things to watch in Dundee, Stirling, Fife, Angus and Perth as election results roll in

Come 10pm, campaigning will be over and careers will be won and lost in the hours that follow.

The overall story of how each party performs in Scotland will be shaped in Tayside and Fife.
The overall story of how each party performs in Scotland will be shaped in Tayside and Fife.
By Alasdair Clark

Come 10pm, the weeks of campaigning will be over. You’ll have had to your say, and in the hours that follow careers will be won and lost.

Right here in the communities covered by The Courier, we’ll see some very important results for the national pictures.

In John Swinney’s Perthshire backyard and Dundee battlegrounds, we’ll find out how the SNP actually fare after a set of concerning polls for the nationalists.

In Angus, where the Scottish Conservatives hoped they could potentially make gains, will their candidate have something to smile about?

In Fife, will Labour make its much hope-for breakthrough, or will the SNP manage to cling on in a set of tight races?

And in Stirling, a the three-way contest will end in despair for all but one candidate.

We take a look at what to look out for as the results roll in.

1. Exit poll

Broadcast at 10pm, the exit poll gives us the first look at what might happen. Historically fairly accurate, it uses data gathered as voters leave the polling station to offer a prediction of how many seats each party will win.

It will be a UK projection though, and crucially, it won’t give much insight into Scotland beyond a total number of seats for the SNP.

If it suggests the nationalists are set to hold less than 20 seats, it’s likely to be a very good night for Scottish Labour.

2. Dundee – an SNP heartland?

The City of Discovery has been an SNP stronghold since long before Scotland turned yellow in 2015.

But pollsters have detected a shift. Some have suggested the party could lose Dundee Central and potentially even the “safe” seat of Arbroath and Broughty Ferry.

A significant narrowing in the vote, even if the SNP candidates hold on, will worry the party’s high-command.

A Labour victory would be earth-shattering for John Swinney.

Keep a close eye on both the final result and the swing to Labour.

Don’t forget to watch the Alba vote in Dundee, and Arbroath and Broughty Ferry, too.

Alex Salmond’s party is standing two candidates and they’ll want to walk away with a respectable vote, certainly more than the 5% needed to hang onto their deposit.

3. The picture in Fife

Labour are very confident about their chances in the Kingdom and they could potentially walk away with three seats at the end of the night.

Of particular interest is Glenrothes and Mid Fife. Won with an SNP majority of over 11,000 in 2019, the polls suggest it could fall to Labour.

North East Fife is also set to be an interesting contest and it’s a rare Liberal Democrat-SNP battle.

The SNP want to take advantage of the new constituency boundaries and pull of an upset, while the Liberal Democrats have fought a tough campaign to hold on.

Also, keep an eye on how the Scottish Green candidates perform in Fife. None are likely to win, but their vote share will be interesting to keep an eye on ahead of the 2026 Scottish Parliament elections.

4. A 3-way race in Stirling and Strathallan

One of the few seats in Scotland represented by the SNP, Conservatives and Labour at one time or another.

Stirling is a bit of a bellwether seat. Since 2015, it has tended to back the SNP if it has a good night nationally or vote elsewhere if the mood is against the nationalists.

Keep an eye on Labour’s vote. The party experienced a terrible result in 2019, less than 10% of the vote, and it will want to see some signs of a recovery.

5. All eyes on Perthshire

Even those like the first minister at the top of politics will often think about important calls in terms of how their own constituency will react.

The same is true of elections and John Swinney will be paying extra close attention to how Perth and Kinross-shire, and Angus and Perthshire Glens vote.

Both are predicted to stick with the SNP, but any significant swing to another party or change in voter behaviour will give him pause for thought.

More from Scottish politics

The overall story of how each party performs in Scotland will be shaped in Tayside and Fife.
Dramatic SNP losses predicted in Stirling, Dundee and Fife in new poll
3
The overall story of how each party performs in Scotland will be shaped in Tayside and Fife.
North East Fife nail-biter as SNP and Lib Dem fight for every vote
The overall story of how each party performs in Scotland will be shaped in Tayside and Fife.
SNP's Stephen Flynn trolls 'Tory Boy' over England Euros stance – with help from…
10
Broughty Ferry election leaflet
Broughty Ferry election hopeful 'running from party' as Tory brand scrubbed from leaflet
6
General Election, Postal Vote
Fife postal vote delays: Emergency pick-up points opened in Kirkcaldy, Cupar and Dunfermline
3
Gordon Brown Labour General Election
EXCLUSIVE: Gordon Brown rubbishes SNP poverty attack in message to Fife voters
18
The overall story of how each party performs in Scotland will be shaped in Tayside and Fife.
John Swinney in Dundee to fire up SNP activists – but what are locals…
14
Postal vote
Rishi Sunak blamed as voters across Tayside and Fife miss postal ballots
15
The overall story of how each party performs in Scotland will be shaped in Tayside and Fife.
Theresa May boosts Perthshire Tory hopeful's against-the-odds campaign
9
The overall story of how each party performs in Scotland will be shaped in Tayside and Fife.
Eljamel inquiry ‘most complex in Scotland’s history’ as patient numbers hit 200

Conversation