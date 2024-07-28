SNP ministers warned Perth treatment centre would be delayed months in advance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP ministers warned Perth treatment centre would be delayed months in advance

Newly released documents suggest ministers knew of potential delays months before plans for the new unit were put on ice.

By Alasdair Clark
The new unit was to be built at Perth Royal Infirmary. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Ministers were warned the construction of a £35 million treatment centre in Perth could be delayed months before they told the public.

While the pause on health-service infrastructure projects was announced in February, documents obtained by Scottish Labour show officials warned in September 2023 that developments may have to be paused.

The new national treatment centre (NTC) at Perth Royal Infirmary fell victim to a NHS funding crisis alongside several other projects across Scotland.

The document from the directorate of the chief operating officer for NHS Scotland made the recommendation while warning the commitment to reduce waiting times year on year “would not be met”.

SNP accused of ‘broken promise’ over Perth treatment centre delay

There is no evidence to suggest ministers accepted the proposals at the time, however officials recommended again in November that the “immediate priority” be placed on addressing current waiting times, adding that capital funding was not available for the next stage of the NTC programme.

The delay to the new unit in Perth – designed to help tackle burgeoning surgical waiting lists – sparked accusations the SNP government had broken a promise made to voters in the Fair City.

Perth treatment centre - Perth Royal Infirmary
The new unit is designed to tackle surgical backlogs. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

It also prompted fears from NHS Tayside insiders that the future of PRI could be at risk as the health board looks to make significant cost savings.

Cuts so far have included the pioneering hospital at home service in Perth, saving £5.5 million a year.

The newly obtained files suggest the SNP government were aware of the criticism they would receive for U-turning on the projects.

In an email, Humza Yousaf expressed concern at rolling back another promise. Image: Steven Brown/DC Thomson.

The heavily redacted documents also show another official noting concern from the then first minister Humza Yousaf, stating: “He has asked what is the status of the other NTCs outstanding, and how do we handle what will be (another) commitment we are seen to be rolling back from?”

As well as the NTC in Perth, progress on projects in Ayrshire and Arran, Grampian, Lanarkshire and Lothian was also paused.

Dame Jackie Baillie, health spokeswoman for Scottish Labour, said: “This correspondence shows that the SNP Government knew the future of its flagship network of national treatment centres was up in the air as early as September and spent months trying to find a way to save face.

SNP ‘building hospitals in the clouds’

“While the SNP has been building hospitals in the clouds, Scots have been dealing with the reality of longer waiting times that were never going to be fixed by the NTCs alone.

“The advice from NHS officials is clear – the SNP must prioritise dealing with the backlog and giving our hardworking doctors and nurses the equipment they need.

“The UK Labour government is providing enough funds for 160,000 more NHS appointments but it’s up to the SNP to spend that money wisely and that starts with being transparent about its spending plans.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.

