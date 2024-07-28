SNP ministers warned Perth treatment centre would be delayed months in advance

Ministers were warned the construction of a £35 million treatment centre in Perth could be delayed months before they told the public.

While the pause on health-service infrastructure projects was announced in February, documents obtained by Scottish Labour show officials warned in September 2023 that developments may have to be paused.

The new national treatment centre (NTC) at Perth Royal Infirmary fell victim to a NHS funding crisis alongside several other projects across Scotland.

The document from the directorate of the chief operating officer for NHS Scotland made the recommendation while warning the commitment to reduce waiting times year on year “would not be met”.

SNP accused of ‘broken promise’ over Perth treatment centre delay

There is no evidence to suggest ministers accepted the proposals at the time, however officials recommended again in November that the “immediate priority” be placed on addressing current waiting times, adding that capital funding was not available for the next stage of the NTC programme.

The delay to the new unit in Perth – designed to help tackle burgeoning surgical waiting lists – sparked accusations the SNP government had broken a promise made to voters in the Fair City.

It also prompted fears from NHS Tayside insiders that the future of PRI could be at risk as the health board looks to make significant cost savings.

Cuts so far have included the pioneering hospital at home service in Perth, saving £5.5 million a year.

The newly obtained files suggest the SNP government were aware of the criticism they would receive for U-turning on the projects.

The heavily redacted documents also show another official noting concern from the then first minister Humza Yousaf, stating: “He has asked what is the status of the other NTCs outstanding, and how do we handle what will be (another) commitment we are seen to be rolling back from?”

As well as the NTC in Perth, progress on projects in Ayrshire and Arran, Grampian, Lanarkshire and Lothian was also paused.

Dame Jackie Baillie, health spokeswoman for Scottish Labour, said: “This correspondence shows that the SNP Government knew the future of its flagship network of national treatment centres was up in the air as early as September and spent months trying to find a way to save face.

SNP ‘building hospitals in the clouds’

“While the SNP has been building hospitals in the clouds, Scots have been dealing with the reality of longer waiting times that were never going to be fixed by the NTCs alone.

“The advice from NHS officials is clear – the SNP must prioritise dealing with the backlog and giving our hardworking doctors and nurses the equipment they need.

“The UK Labour government is providing enough funds for 160,000 more NHS appointments but it’s up to the SNP to spend that money wisely and that starts with being transparent about its spending plans.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.