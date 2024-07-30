Tasmin Glass: What John Swinney and other politicians have said about Angus killer’s release

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Tasmin Glass: What John Swinney and other politicians have said about Angus killer’s release

The parole decision of Tasmin Glass has shone a light on Scotland's justice system - but what have politicians said about the criticisms levelled by her victim's family?

By Alasdair Clark

Angus MSP Graeme Dey says the anguish felt by the family of Steven Donaldson over the release of killer Tasmin Glass is “understandable”.

The politician’s comments come after Glass’ release prompted a hail of criticism from locals, while Mr Donaldson’s family have lambasted the parole system in Scotland.

The decision will allow the killer to be released just five years into a 10-year sentence for her role in the brutal slaying of Steven Donaldson in 2018.

She was convicted of culpable homicide in 2019 while her accomplices, Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson, were found guilty of murder.

The lengthy case has shone fresh light on how parole decisions are made, with victims and their families saying they are excluded from the process.

Local MSP offers support

Angus South MSP Graeme Dey said he was unavailable to take part in an interview about the case, but in a written statement he offered to support Mr Donaldson’s family.

He told The Courier: “The horrific circumstances in which Steven lost his life left an indelible mark not just on Kirriemuir and Arbroath but wider Angus.

Sympathy for his family is, I know, widely and deeply felt.

Steven Donaldson, victim of Angus killer Tasmin Glass
Steven Donaldson’s murder left an “indelible” mark on Kirriemuir, the local MSP said. Image: Police Scotland

“The truth is though that none of us can even begin to imagine the pain the Donaldson family has endured and continues to endure.

“And given all that they have gone through their anguish and anger at the parole board decision is perfectly understandable.”

He added: “Just as sentencing is a matter for the independent judiciary, so the decisions around parole are rightly arrived at via an independent process.

Angus South MSP Graeme Dey.

“However, it is important that process takes appropriate account of the views of victims families, something the Donaldson family believes has not happened in this instance.

“Whilst the parole decision has been made, if the family wish the assistance of my office in raising and articulating their concerns with the relevant authorities then as their constituency MSP I will of course be there to help them.”

What has John Swinney said about Tasmin Glass?

First Minister John Swinney was quizzed on the issue by North East MSP Liam Kerr, who raised The Courier’s Voice for Victims campaign.

Among the reforms called for are a change to the rules which bar a victim from giving in-person testimony to the secretive committees which decide when a prisoner is released.

Mr Swinney has expressed his sympathy with Mr Donaldson’s family.

John Swinney Tasmin Glass
John Swinney was quizzed on the case in June.

While he said he could not comment on an individual case, he added: “Before my election as first minister, I sat with colleagues on the crime and justice committee, hearing evidence about the victims and witnesses bill which legislates in favour of trauma informed practices in the justice system so I’m very sympathetic to the importance of that point.

“All aspects of the justice systems have to be trauma informed, so there is obviously a range of measures that are in place already.

“The legislation prompts us to reconsider and review whether they are all sufficient to address these challenges and these questions.

Justice secretary Angela Constance. Image: Shutterstock

“I give Mr Kerr the commitment that the government will do that as we explore the passage of that bill and determine whether any additional provisions are required to address the legitimate point that he puts to me.”

Justice secretary Angela Constance, who is responsible for parole and victims’ rights, has also refused to comment on the specifics.

She said: “I would like to extend my sympathies to the friends and family of Steven Donaldson.

“The parole process is a critical part of the justice system. Decisions on release in any given case are always a matter for the independent parole board based on the individual facts and circumstances, with a clear assessment of risk.

“Victims, or a family member of a victim, have rights to make representations in writing or verbally to a member of the Parole Board before a decision is made about a prisoners release on licence and may apply to the Parole Board to observe a parole hearing in certain cases.”

More from Scottish politics

Eljamel campaigner with her daughters Sophie, left, and Emma, right.
How Kinross mum Jules Rose led the fight in Eljamel surgery scandal
Is Dundee's Stephen Flynn primed to be next SNP leader?
8
The new unit was to be built at Perth Royal Infirmary. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
SNP ministers knew Perth treatment centre would be delayed months in advance
6
Labour MP Joani Reid, at her home in East Kilbride. Image: DC Thomson
Joani Reid: Granddaughter of Jimmy Reid on building her own legacy at Westminster
Dundee experts on what Donald Trump victory could mean for the UK - and…
11
Dundee SNP MSPs Shona Robison and Joe FitzPatrick. Image: DC Thomson.
Are Dundee SNP MSPs braced for defeat in 2026 after Westminster election scare?
8
The Dock Street boundary of Dundee's Low Emission Zone near Yeoman Shore.
Debate: How would you like to see Dundee LEZ fine money spent by the…
26
Fornethy survivors protest outside Holyrood in 2022. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Major compensation breakthrough for Fornethy House abuse survivors
Stephen Flynn will have a more difficult job grabbing headlines at Prime Minister's Questions. Image: PA.
Stephen Flynn: How Dundonian SNP chief faces new hurdles at PMQs
4
Nigel Farage was mocked by Pete Wishart.
VIDEO: Nigel Farage mocked by Perthshire's Pete Wishart during first MP speech
9

Conversation