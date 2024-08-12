Elon Musk vs Humza Yousaf: Why is Dundee-based politician at war with world’s richest man?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elon Musk vs Humza Yousaf: Why is Dundee-based politician at war with world’s richest man?

Humza Yousaf has threatened legal action against tech billionaire Elon Musk, but what sparked the war of words?

Humza Yousaf Elon Musk
Elon Musk and Humza Yousaf have been rowing online. Image: Shutterstock
By Alasdair Clark

Elon Musk, the erratic owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, has turned his fury on former First Minister Humza Yousaf.

The pair are locked in a war of words on the social media platform after Mr Musk branded the Dundee-based politician a “super, super racist”.

There has even been a threat of legal action.

What caused Elon Musk row with Humza Yousaf?

Humza Yousaf was first minister until stepping down in spring. Image: PA

Mr Musk’s stooshie with Mr Yousaf comes after a week of attention on other British politicians, including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

The billionaire, who also owns electric-car manufacturer Tesla, has been heavily criticised for comments about anti-migrant riots in England and Northern Ireland.

He used his social media platform to claim “civil war” in the UK was “inevitable”.

And he criticised the lengthy prison sentences for those involved in the disruption, describing them as “messed up”.

Elon Musk has been sharing his thoughts on the unrest in the UK. Image: Shutterstock

Mr Musk suggested some groups were being treated more harshly than others.

Speaking at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Mr Yousaf then described the X owner as “one of the most dangerous men on the planet” because of his “amplification” of disinformation.

In return, referring to a speech Mr Yousaf made in Holyrood about racism in Scotland, Mr Musk hit back, claiming: “He is super, super racist.

“Scotland gave him everything and yet he loathes white people.”

Legal threat

The war of words escalated when the Sunday Mail reported Mr Yousaf is considering legal options.

His lawyer Aamer Anwar said: “Anybody who goes on social media, even if they own the platform and thinks that free speech is absolute whether in the UK or USA, needs to think again.

Aamer Anwer spoke out after Elon Musk’s statement. Image: PA.

“Free speech carries responsibility and if you break the law there are consequences, as we have seen in recent days.

“Elon Musk has effectively painted a target on Humza Yousaf’s back with his completely unacceptable, untrue and inflammatory comments.”

Mr Yousaf ‘considering his options’

Mr Musk went on to call Mr Yousaf a “scumbag”.

He added: “He’s obviously super racist against white people. I dare that scumbag to sue me. Go ahead, make my day.

“Legal discovery will show that however big a racist he’s been in public communications, he is vastly worse in private communications.”

What could Mr Musk, who took control of X in October 2022, be hinting at?

Humza Yousaf with his wife Nadia El-Nakla.<br />Image: Kenzie Gillies/DC Thomson.

Mr Yousaf has been repeatedly targeted over his race and religion, and said last week that the riots had made him question his future in the UK.

He lives in Dundee with his family, including his wife, Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla, and young children.

He said: “You cut me open, I’m as about as Scottish as you come.

“But the truth of the matter is, I don’t know whether the future for me and my wife and my three children is going to be here in Scotland or the United Kingdom, or indeed in Europe and the West, because I have for some time really worried about the rise of Islamophobia.”

Conversation