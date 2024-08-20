Spike in Dundee and Fife drugs deaths as city remains among worst in Europe

Dundee and Fife recorded a spike in the number of drugs deaths in 2023, new figures have revealed.

Across Scotland there was a “hugely concerning” rise in the number of deaths linked to drugs, with 1,172 recorded — up 121 from the previous year.

Dundee has the second worst rate of drugs misuse deaths in the country over the last five years, behind only Glasgow.

There was 46 deaths linked to drugs in the City of Discovery in 2023, up eight on the previous year and a 92% increase on 2013.

It means the city had a drug-linked death rate of 31.01 per 100,000 people, up from 25.72 in 2022.

In Fife the number of drugs deaths in 2023 was at its highest since 2019, with 70 recorded in total.

This was an increase of 14 on the year before.

Poorer Scots 15 times more likely to be killed by drugs

The National Records of Scotland report found Scots living in the most deprived areas were 15 times more likely to die of drug misuse last year than those in the least deprived.

Opioids such as heroin and methadone still account for the largest number of drug misuse deaths, with the substances identified in eight out of 10 deaths.

Benzodiazepines were identified in 58% of deaths.

Accidental poisoning as opposed to intentional self-poisoning also remained the most common form of overdose.

Scottish Government health secretary Neil Gray said the rise across the country was “hugely concerning”.

He said: “We’re taking a wide range of actions through our £250 million National Mission on drugs, including opening a Safer Drug Consumption Facility pilot, working towards the opening of drug-checking facilities and widening access to life-saving naloxone.”

Mr Gray said the government would also continue to improve access to residential rehab, saying it was on track to deliver the target for additional placements.

He added: “We will intensify our efforts and are also working hard to respond to the growing threat from highly dangerous, super-strong synthetic opioids like nitazenes in an increasingly toxic and unpredictable drug supply.”

‘SNP breaking its promise to families’

But Scottish Labour said the SNP had failed to deliver its promise to cut the number of drugs deaths.

Health spokesperson Jackie Baillie said: “The SNP Government, which is still desperately trying to correct its own historic cuts to alcohol and drug services, must stop breaking its promises to families.

“It must urgently address its complete failure to provide enough residential rehab beds, deliver drug checking facilities and finally establish a safer drug consumption facility in Glasgow without any further delay.”