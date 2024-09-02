ALASDAIR CLARK: Battle-weary SNP limps on in hope it can only get better

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Analysis Home Politics Scottish politics

ALASDAIR CLARK: Battle-weary SNP limps on in hope it can only get better

John Swinney's 45-minute address to his party faithful contained all the SNP's greatest hits, but this time it fell flat.

John Swinney speaks to his party members at SNP conference 2024
John Swinney speaks to his party members. Image: PA
By Alasdair Clark

With a lukewarm sense of optimism, John Swinney managed to leave the SNP’s 90th conference apparently unscathed.

Those close to the first minister said his aim for the gathering was to bring his party together after a bruising general election.

If the goal was simply to survive the three-day agenda with no major misstep, then in that Mr Swinney was successful.

But the weekend culminated in a 45-minute address from the first minister which left many scratching their heads.

It was not the rallying cry to the SNP membership to signal the beginning of a fightback against a resurgent Scottish Labour that many assumed we might hear.

John Swinney did not set out a new vision for winning back trust. Image: PA

Swinney harks back to how good it once was

Nor was it a speech to those outside the room — the voters who have so clearly stopped listening.

If it had been, then it would have started and finished with an unflinching acceptance of the party’s failure to retain the trust of Scots and deliver on their priorities at Holyrood.

It would have clearly set out how that trust would be regained through a re-imagined sense of purpose.

SNP Stephen Flynn
Stephen Flynn was the only senior SNP figure offering humility.

Humility was instead left to the party’s Westminster leader, Dundonian Stephen Flynn, who despite having never served in the Scottish Government was the only senior figure to express remorse for “failing voters”.

Instead, Mr Swinney – the man who has been there since the SNP took power in 2007 – resorted to a recital of his party’s greatest hits.

Conference speech ‘more like a eulogy’

It was an effort that felt more like a eulogy that became even more jarring when the Perthshire MSP attempted to ready Scots for the hundreds of millions of pounds in cuts his government is going to make this week.

The party’s clear strategy now is to go on the attack against the fledgling Labour administration in Westminster.

Blaming the Labour government may backfire for the SNP. Image: PA

But it is a strategy that feels more and more likely to backfire as voters see through the argument as politically dishonest.

Warnings about the Scottish Government’s handling of the public finances are not new, and the head of NHS Scotland admitted the crisis is years in the making.

Worse, though, is what may yet happen. This attempt to shift the blame could very quickly be interpreted not as a criticism of the Labour government but as an attack on voters for abandoning the SNP.

It is not a new mistake.

Labour-SNP parallels

Fresh from a pyrrhic victory in the 2014 independence, Scottish Labour ended 2016 after two humiliating defeats at the hands of the SNP that saw them collapse into third place.

They paid a huge price, learning quickly that even if they didn’t back independence, swathes of middle and working class Scots were comfortable voting SNP.

Insiders then seemed quietly convinced that voters would see the error of their ways, that they would “come back to Labour” once the perceived folly of backing the nationalists became clear.

The result was over a decade in the political wilderness in Scotland for Labour, with the party that once weighed its support rather than count it left on life support.

The SNP may be well advised to study this time in recent political history carefully.

It offers a sharp lesson in how political defeats, the most brutal of which are ruthless and unforgiving, are rarely the result of a single event.

Warning shots are rare, and voters who feel let down will deliver the message time and again if it goes unheard.

As parliament returns, and the next Holyrood election creeps ever closer, John Swinney is quickly running out of time to show he has listened.

More from Scottish politics

Justice secretary Angela Constance. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Justice secretary says parole release laws 'up for debate' following Tayside victims concerns
3
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander.
EXCLUSIVE: Warring Angus SNP group brought in ex-Dundee council chief to mediate feud
4
John Swinney, with his wife Elizabeth Quigley. Image: PA.
VIDEO: John Swinney gets standing ovation at SNP conference as he praises wife for…
3
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Stephen Flynn hails dad’s new job as council leader with Dundee United ‘natural order’…
12
Eljamel patient Alan Ogilvie.
Eljamel scandal: NHS Tayside breached data protection rules over handling of patient’s medical records
The new law has been called a "wasted exercise."
Debate: Would you support a ban on smoking outdoors?
68
Dundee independence march
Dundee Yes activists speak out: 'You have no idea how scunnered people here are…
10
Alex Salmond celebrates as Andy Murray won his first Grand Slam title in 2013. Image: SNS
ALASDAIR CLARK: Alex Salmond would have championed Andy Murray legacy – here’s what he…
Rosyth flooding Fife, Storm Babet, October 2023
Fife outrage as Shona Robison plans to divert flood management cash to fill budget…
22
Andy Murray's 21-year career has come to an end
Andy Murray's Dunblane tennis legacy failure blamed on SNP Government
2

Conversation