Kirkcaldy MP backs new law that would raise social media consent age to 16

Kirkcaldy MP Melanie Ward has backed a new law which would make it harder for social media giants to push addictive content to children.

The proposed legislation would raise the age of consent on the internet from 13 to 16.

It would mean social media companies like TikTok could not use a child’s data without parental consent.

If supported by MPs, it would also strengthen the powers of communications regulator Ofcom, giving it a mandate to enforce a code of conduct to prevent children being exposed to “addictive by design” apps and services.

Introduced by MP Josh MacAlister, a former teacher, the Bill is intended to protect children from the harms that can be caused by excessive screen time.

Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy MP Melanie Ward says she is supporting the Bill after The Courier’s coverage of bullying and violence in schools.

Videos shared by pupils in the Kingdom on social media included one which captured the moment a pupil was pulled to the ground and attacked in a school playground.

In August the Scottish Government announced that headteachers would be empowered to ban mobile phones from schools completely.

Ms Ward said: “I know how damaging the current situation with mobile phones is for our children. Just this week I have been in touch with a constituent whose family is going through a very difficult time because of the impact that mobile phones and apps are having on our young people.

“Technology has moved faster than our ability to control it. As a parent myself, I know how much we worry about the potential for social media to harm our children.

“This must change, and that’s why I support the Safer Phones Bill.

The Courier has very clearly highlighted the problem with mobile phones and social media in previous excellent reporting.”

The MP is asking constituents with opinions on the issue to reach out so she can use it as evidence in parliament.

Introducing his proposed new law, Mr MacAlister said: “Adults find it hard enough to manage screen time, so why are we expecting children to manage this addictive content without some shared rules?

“Parents are in an impossible bind over whether to ostracise their child from social media or expose them to the harms and addiction of content.

“Countries around the world are now taking bold action and our children risk being left behind.

“It’s time to have the national debate here in the UK.

“Polling shows that parents overwhelmingly support taking action on this issue and the coalition of experts backing my Bill reflects the views of those who are dealing with the consequences of excessive screen time.”