Kirkcaldy MP backs new law that would raise social media consent age to 16

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Kirkcaldy MP backs new law that would raise social media consent age to 16

The proposals would make it harder for social media companies to push addictive content to children using their data.

By Alasdair Clark
Kirkcaldy MP Melanie Ward.
Kirkcaldy MP Melanie Ward. Image: DC Thomson.

Kirkcaldy MP Melanie Ward has backed a new law which would make it harder for social media giants to push addictive content to children.

The proposed legislation would raise the age of consent on the internet from 13 to 16.

It would mean social media companies like TikTok could not use a child’s data without parental consent.

If supported by MPs, it would also strengthen the powers of communications regulator Ofcom, giving it a mandate to enforce a code of conduct to prevent children being exposed to “addictive by design” apps and services.

Introduced by MP Josh MacAlister, a former teacher, the Bill is intended to protect children from the harms that can be caused by excessive screen time.

Some apps are said to be addictive by design. Image: DC Thomson

Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy MP Melanie Ward says she is supporting the Bill after The Courier’s coverage of bullying and violence in schools.

Videos shared by pupils in the Kingdom on social media included one which captured the moment a pupil was pulled to the ground and attacked in a school playground.

In August the Scottish Government announced that headteachers would be empowered to ban mobile phones from schools completely.

Ms Ward said: “I know how damaging the current situation with mobile phones is for our children. Just this week I have been in touch with a constituent whose family is going through a very difficult time because of the impact that mobile phones and apps are having on our young people.

Fife MP Melanie Ward
Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy MP Melanie Ward. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“Technology has moved faster than our ability to control it. As a parent myself, I know how much we worry about the potential for social media to harm our children.

“This must change, and that’s why I support the Safer Phones Bill.

The Courier has very clearly highlighted the problem with mobile phones and social media in previous excellent reporting.”

The MP is asking constituents with opinions on the issue to reach out so she can use it as evidence in parliament.

Introducing his proposed new law, Mr MacAlister said: “Adults find it hard enough to manage screen time, so why are we expecting children to manage this addictive content without some shared rules?

“Parents are in an impossible bind over whether to ostracise their child from social media or expose them to the harms and addiction of content.

“Countries around the world are now taking bold action and our children risk being left behind.

“It’s time to have the national debate here in the UK.

“Polling shows that parents overwhelmingly support taking action on this issue and the coalition of experts backing my Bill reflects the views of those who are dealing with the consequences of excessive screen time.”

More from Scottish politics

Dame Ann Gloag
Perth entrepreneur Dame Ann Gloag 'betrayed and humiliated' after 'malicious' trafficking probe
First Minister John Swinney in Perth
John Swinney says 'no justification' for Perthshire strike set to close schools for two…
5
Dundee University economics expert Morris Altman.
Dundee economics expert slates Labour's winter fuel payment cuts
Alex Salmond Dundee
Alex Salmond in pictures across Dundee, Perth, Fife and Angus
Former Dundee nurse Pam Woodfield - who worked with Sam Eljamel.
EXCLUSIVE: 'I'm a Dundee nurse who worked with Eljamel - then he botched my…
3
Brian Cox and Alex Salmond
Dundee's Brian Cox reveals how Alex Salmond changed his mind on politics and independence
14
Former first minister Alex Salmond.
Former first minister Alex Salmond dies aged 69
21
Concerned members of the Langlands Primary School board in 2005 at a meeting to discuss the future of the school, which closed in 2006. Falling school rolls were at least in part due to affordable housing pressures. Image: DC Thomson
Has St Andrews tourism and student boom led to a ‘death of community’ for…
15
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Eljamel is being investigated by police.
EXCLUSIVE: Emails reveal Eljamel police faced ‘challenging’ hunt for medical experts
3
First Minister John Swinney with his son Matthew. Image: PA.
John Swinney says son among Perthshire pupils 'singled out' in union's school strike threat

Conversation