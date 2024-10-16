Alex Salmond’s body to be flown back to Scotland in jet paid for by private individual

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Alex Salmond’s body to be flown back to Scotland in jet paid for by private individual

The former first minister body will return to Scotland from North Macedonia, where he died suddenly on Saturday.

By Alasdair Clark
Alex Salmond
The former first minister died suddenly over the weekend. Image: Shutterstock.

Alex Salmond’s body will be flown back to Scotland on a flight paid for by a private individual, it has been confirmed.

The former first minister died on Saturday afternoon, aged 69, from a heart attack shortly after giving a speech at an event in North Macedonia.

The UK and Scottish Governments have been locked in talks since the weekend over the return of Mr Salmond’s body to Scotland.

But a statement from the Alba Party confirmed he will be repatriated from the country to Aberdeen on a charter jet paid for by a private citizen.

Alex Salmond was speaking at an event abroad before he died.

The party said: “The family of Alex Salmond are able to advise that an agreement has been reached to charter a private plane, the costs of which will be paid for by a private citizen, for the purpose of transporting and returning the body of the former first minister Alex Salmond from Ohrid, North Macedonia, to Aberdeen.”

The former first minister’s family will make an announcement in due course about the funeral arrangements and a memorial service to honour his life.

Acting Alba Party leader Kenny MacAskill said: “The family of Alex Salmond would like to put on record their appreciation to the North Macedonian Government for expediting the necessary procedures to allow Alex’s body to be released.

Cross-government talks

“The family would also like to thank the UK and Scottish Governments for their endeavours to put in place the swift arrangements to bring Alex Salmond home to Scotland.

“The family are incredibly grateful for the support which is being provided by a private citizen to charter a private plane to allow Alex’s body to come home to Scotland.

“It brings a great deal of comfort to Moira and other members of the family to know that he will soon be home with them.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The loss of a loved one is a difficult time for any family, made more complex when they have passed away overseas.

“Over the last few days the Scottish Government and UK Government have been engaging with Alex Salmond‘s family and working closely together in accordance with their wishes, to ensure the swift and dignified repatriation of the former First Minister to Scotland.

“Having explored a number of options, the family have now made arrangements for this to take place with the support of a private citizen.”

More from Scottish politics

MPs want to change the law. Image: Shutterstock
Debate: Should internet consent age be raised to 16?
Kirkcaldy MP Melanie Ward.
Kirkcaldy MP backs new law that would raise social media consent age to 16
Dame Ann Gloag
Perth entrepreneur Dame Ann Gloag 'betrayed and humiliated' after 'malicious' trafficking probe
First Minister John Swinney in Perth
John Swinney says 'no justification' for Perthshire strike set to close schools for two…
5
Dundee University economics expert Morris Altman.
Dundee economics expert slates Labour's winter fuel payment cuts
Alex Salmond Dundee
Alex Salmond in pictures across Dundee, Perth, Fife and Angus
Former Dundee nurse Pam Woodfield - who worked with Sam Eljamel.
EXCLUSIVE: 'I'm a Dundee nurse who worked with Eljamel - then he botched my…
3
Brian Cox and Alex Salmond
Dundee's Brian Cox reveals how Alex Salmond changed his mind on politics and independence
14
Former first minister Alex Salmond.
Former first minister Alex Salmond dies aged 69
21
Concerned members of the Langlands Primary School board in 2005 at a meeting to discuss the future of the school, which closed in 2006. Falling school rolls were at least in part due to affordable housing pressures. Image: DC Thomson
Has St Andrews tourism and student boom led to a ‘death of community’ for…
15

Conversation