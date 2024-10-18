Alex Salmond’s body arrives back in Scotland after sudden death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Alex Salmond’s body arrives back in Scotland after sudden death

A private jet returned the former first minister to Scotland, landing in Aberdeen on Friday afternoon.

By Alasdair Clark
The jet landed shortly before 2pm. Image: Shutterstock
The jet landed shortly before 2pm. Image: Shutterstock

The body of former first minister Alex Salmond has arrived back in Scotland nearly a week after his sudden death in North Macedonia.

The former first minister died suddenly on Saturday from a heart attack.

He had been taking part in a conference in the city of Ohrid in the country’s south west.

The chartered flight – which was paid for by businessman Sir Tom Hunter – took off from Ohrid St Paul the Apostle Airport just before 10.30am UK time.

It landed at Aberdeen Airport at around 1:55pm.

Alex Salmond.

Alba Party chairwoman Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh was among those who draped a Saltire over Mr Salmond’s coffin before it was loaded onto the plane.

His body was carried by six members of the North Macedonian military to the flight, along a red carpet which was flanked by eight other soldiers standing at attention, to the sound of a trumpet.

The soldiers, flight and ground crew observed a moment’s silence before the coffin was moved onto the jet.

Members of Mr Salmond’s family and acting Alba Party leader Kenny MacAskill were there to greet the coffin on arrival.

Funeral arrangements

Plans are being made for a small family funeral in the north-east, potentially in Strichen, where Mr Salmond lived with his wife Moira.

A public memorial service is expected to take place at a later date, with either Edinburgh or Linlithgow thought to be likely locations.

Ms Ahmed-Sheikh has thanked the Macedonian government and Sir Tom Hunter for their “kindness, generosity and respect”.

In a post on X, she said: “Scotland’s son, hero and true patriot, Alex Salmond, is on his way home.”

A spokeswoman for Sir Keir Starmer said the Prime Minister’s thoughts are with Mr Salmond’s friends and family.

Conversation