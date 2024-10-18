Alex Salmond’s body arrives back in Scotland after sudden death

The body of former first minister Alex Salmond has arrived back in Scotland nearly a week after his sudden death in North Macedonia.

The former first minister died suddenly on Saturday from a heart attack.

He had been taking part in a conference in the city of Ohrid in the country’s south west.

The chartered flight – which was paid for by businessman Sir Tom Hunter – took off from Ohrid St Paul the Apostle Airport just before 10.30am UK time.

It landed at Aberdeen Airport at around 1:55pm.

Alba Party chairwoman Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh was among those who draped a Saltire over Mr Salmond’s coffin before it was loaded onto the plane.

His body was carried by six members of the North Macedonian military to the flight, along a red carpet which was flanked by eight other soldiers standing at attention, to the sound of a trumpet.

The soldiers, flight and ground crew observed a moment’s silence before the coffin was moved onto the jet.

Members of Mr Salmond’s family and acting Alba Party leader Kenny MacAskill were there to greet the coffin on arrival.

Funeral arrangements

Plans are being made for a small family funeral in the north-east, potentially in Strichen, where Mr Salmond lived with his wife Moira.

A public memorial service is expected to take place at a later date, with either Edinburgh or Linlithgow thought to be likely locations.

Ms Ahmed-Sheikh has thanked the Macedonian government and Sir Tom Hunter for their “kindness, generosity and respect”.

In a post on X, she said: “Scotland’s son, hero and true patriot, Alex Salmond, is on his way home.”

A spokeswoman for Sir Keir Starmer said the Prime Minister’s thoughts are with Mr Salmond’s friends and family.