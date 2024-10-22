Debate: Is it fair for school strikes to target John Swinney’s Perthshire constituents?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Debate: Is it fair for school strikes to target John Swinney's Perthshire constituents?

Thousands of pupils in Perth & Kinross are being caught up in the targeted strike. Let us know if you think it's fair or not, in our comment section.

By Alasdair Clark
Unison members on the picket line at Fairview Primary on Tuesday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Unison members on the picket line at Fairview Primary on Tuesday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

School support staff in Perthshire have walked out as part of an ongoing pay dispute.

Called by trade union Unison, the industrial action targets First Minister John Swinney’s Perthshire North constituency and aims to “bring home” the importance of finding a fair settlement.

It forced most primary schools and two secondary schools to close on Monday.

A limited number have now been able to reopen fully or partially, but Perth and Kinross Council says this could change.

The union warns that without a deal the strikes could hit every local authority in Scotland.

Others members of the Scottish Government could also be targeted, including finance secretary Shona Robison in Dundee and education chief Jenny Gilruth in Glenrothes.

The targeted walkout is an unusual move. But what do you think?

Is it fair for trade unions to target First Minister John Swinney’s constituency as part of a national dispute?

Have your say in the comments below.

Conversation