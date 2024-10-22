Debate: Is it fair for school strikes to target John Swinney’s Perthshire constituents?

School support staff in Perthshire have walked out as part of an ongoing pay dispute.

Called by trade union Unison, the industrial action targets First Minister John Swinney’s Perthshire North constituency and aims to “bring home” the importance of finding a fair settlement.

It forced most primary schools and two secondary schools to close on Monday.

A limited number have now been able to reopen fully or partially, but Perth and Kinross Council says this could change.

The union warns that without a deal the strikes could hit every local authority in Scotland.

Others members of the Scottish Government could also be targeted, including finance secretary Shona Robison in Dundee and education chief Jenny Gilruth in Glenrothes.

