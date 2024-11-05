New Scottish Conservative leader backs The Courier campaign for parole reform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

New Scottish Conservative leader backs The Courier campaign for parole reform

Russell Findlay MSP was the victim of an acid attack in 2015 and has his own dealings with the parole system.

By Sean O'Neil
Russell Findlay MSP.
Russell Findlay MSP. Image: Colin D Fisher

The new leader of the Scottish Conservatives has backed The Courier’s campaign on parole reform.

Russell Findlay highlighted the importance of A Voice for Victims to improve communication and transparency in the system and increase the amount of time violent offenders must serve before they are considered for parole.

The party leader has personal dealings with the parole system after being victim of an acid attack in 2015.

Russell Findlay is the new leader of the Scottish Conservatives.

Mr Findlay, who won his party’s leadership race in September, said: “I’m pleased to back The Courier’s important campaign which proposes a series of sensible reforms to Scotland‘s antiquated parole system.

“Having been a victim of serious crime, I’ve got first-hand experience of how victims and the paying public are kept in the dark.

“SNP ministers have spent years tinkering and setting up talking shops instead of just applying some common sense solutions.

“There should be full transparency around all parole hearings just as there is around sentencing decisions.”

Fight continues for reforms after win

As a part of our Voice For Victims campaign we have spoken with the victims of killers like Tasmin Glass, Robbie McIntosh, Robbie Smullen and Dundee rapist Sean McGowan.

They have all spoken of their belief that the current system prioritises criminals and re-traumatises victims.

Tasmin Glass Angus killer
The Parole Board decided Tasmin Glass can be released after serving five years. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Last month, The Scottish Government’s victims minister Siobhain Brown promised to set up a new contact team for victims to improve communication.

She said had been “deeply touched” by The Courier’s campaign.

However, the fight continues for two more reforms.

Currently, violent offenders sentenced to more than four years in prison become eligible for parole after serving just half their sentence – unless they are on a lifelong restriction order.

If they are denied then they are reconsidered annually until their eventual release.

Victims say this is one of the main factors in re-traumatisation.

We believe the government should increase how long a prisoner must serve before becoming eligible for parole.

Prisoner’s on lifelong restriction orders are eligible for parole when the punishment part of their sentence expires.

If denied they must be reconsidered again within two years.

Increasing transparency essential

Parole hearings are also held in private with little information released about decisions.

We believe there should be room for hearings to be held in public, in line with our open justice system.

The Parole Board for Scotland currently prints anonymised decision summaries of lifelong restriction prisoners who have been released.

The board has stated they would be willing to print decision with names and for all cases if legislative changes were made and funding available.

It is our belief the Scottish Government must make these reforms a reality.

The parole process in Scotland is currently under review. 

More from Scottish politics

Anne Kane is hoping to replace husband Chris, now an MP, as a councillor. Image: DC Thomson.
New Stirling Labour MP's wife aims to replace him in local council byelection
Angus nurse Shona Middleton
John Swinney accused of betraying Angus nurses locked in pay row
2
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, right, and party chairman Richard Tice, left. Image: Shutterstock.
Perth anti-racism activists plan protest in city at Reform party conference
9
Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch speaks during her press conference at the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC), in Coventry, following the announcement that he will pledge to create up to 20,000 more apprenticeships with plans to fully fund training for young people and cut red tape for small businesses. Picture date: Monday March 18, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SMEs. Photo credit should read: Carl Recine/PA Wire
Tory boss backed, council leader charged: The Courier politics digest
NHS Fife had hoped to overhaul its mental health services but was told no money was available. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
NHS Fife told 'no point' asking for cash to overhaul mental health services
Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn in Dundee
Dundee council leader Mark Flynn reveals cancer diagnosis
16
Ryanair boss Michael OLeary.
Ryanair, A9 delay and drugs: The Courier politics digest
Humza Yousaf and Nadia El-Nakla
Humza Yousaf and Dundee councillor wife Nadia El-Nakla set up new company for outside…
32
perth and kinross school strikes
Scottish tax cut ruled out? The Courier politics digest
2
CR0044875, Graeme Strachan, Dundee. Pat Kelly - whistleblower on the Eljamel scandal - will mark 8.5 years since breaking his silence. He's given an in-depth interview with Graeme Strachan. Can we get some pics of Pat, up to date, at home, maybe with his walking stick and some of his Eljamel files, medical notes etc. Picture shows; Pat Kelly at home, Rennell Road, Dundee, 15th September 2023. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Eljamel inquiry: Lead Dundee campaigner snubs crucial patient reviews in anger

Conversation