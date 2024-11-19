EXCLUSIVE: Anger as Dundee University chief’s pay hits £305k months before jobs put at risk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

EXCLUSIVE: Anger as Dundee University chief’s pay hits £305k months before jobs put at risk

Dundee University is grappling with a £30 million budget shortfall, but staff say bosses should look at their own salaries as they attempt to make savings.

Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie
Professor Iain Gillespie, principal of Dundee University. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

Staff at Dundee University have hit out at a pay bump given to principal Iain Gillespie months before he confirmed job losses due to a £30 million black hole.

Records from a meeting of the university’s governing body reveal an uplift for the principal and other bosses was agreed in April at the same meeting where financial challenges were discussed.

Professor Iain Gillespie, who is also the vice-chancellor, earns £305,000 a year and also has access to a generous expense account.

Senior members of staff at the university include former Scottish Labour leader Wendy Alexander, appointed on a salary of over £170,000.

University struggles to balance books

It comes after we revealed a failure to recruit enough fee-paying international students had left Dundee University struggling to balance the books.

Staff were told job losses are “inevitable” as the institution grapples with a massive £30 million budget shortfall.

An insider told The Courier the news had been “hard to swallow” while senior managers pocket big salaries.

Professor Gillespie has said there will be a reduction in staffing. Image: DC Thomson.

Prof Gillespie told staff the coming years would be “difficult” after a significant drop in international student recruitment.

Scottish students do not pay tuition fees.

The government provides around 85p of public funding for every £1 it costs to teach and support Scottish undergraduates.

The Scottish Government is only prepared to fund so many places, meaning there is an effective cap on the number of Scottish students who can be accepted.

The funding gap has previously been plugged by recruiting international students – some of whom are charged over £50,000 a year.

Despite the external challenges, The Courier understands some staff questioned why jobs are being put at risk before savings are made at the top.

University chiefs told to look at their salaries

One insider told The Courier: “We’re being told savings have to be made and that the university must live within it means while members of the executive group are taking home huge salaries.

“It does make it hard to swallow and the principal should re-consider accepting his pay rise. That should have been his first step.”

A spokesman for Dundee University said the pay award had been based on performance in the last academic year.

He said: “University executive group salaries are approved by the remuneration Committee in line with our policy principles of fairness, equity, consistency and transparency and are based on national benchmark data.

“This committee includes lay members of the University Court, as well as staff and student representation.”

Opposition politicians blamed government policy for the financial situation facing Dundee and other Scottish universities.

Scottish Conservative MSP for the North East, Maurice Golden, said:
“Dundee University is undoubtedly suffering from a major financial headache along with the rest of the sector.

“It has a world class reputation but this is being put at risk by the SNP’s lack of support.

“The SNP government’s unofficial cap on places for Scottish students has directly contributed to courses being cut. This has left areas of its operation facing a large deficit.

“And further tinkering with National Insurance by the Labour government at Westminster will be a big blow to the university’s coffers.”

Conversation